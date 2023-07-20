The 2023 NFL season is still roughly two months away, but owners are hard at work trying to identify 2023 Fantasy football busts with potential red flags who could tank their upcoming season. Avoiding potential busts in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings who can actively damage your roster is a critical element of success in season-long leagues. Powered by the latest NFL news, they can help you adapt to any injury concerns or changes in scenery that might cause a significant drop in production.

Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been a stalwart for years, but he remains a free agent after Minnesota released him to free up cap space earlier this offseason.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The injury concerns are clear after Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions in 2022 during what was an otherwise breakout season for the former Alabama star.

When healthy, Tagovailoa was dynamic, leading the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.9) while throwing for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 games. That's the driving force behind his 2023 Fantasy football ADP of QB11. However, the model barely ranks him inside its top 20 QBs because of the injury concerns and a Dolphins offense that could face regression.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. The former Michigan State star was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and he quickly pushed his way past Rashaad Penny on the depth chart on his way to rushing for 1,050 yards and nine scores as a rookie.

Now, he's the 13th running back off the board on average in early 2023 Fantasy football ADP, but even with Penny gone, Walker could face competition as the No. 1 back. Seattle drafted two more running backs in 2023, including spending another second-round pick on UCLA product Zach Charbonnet. That's why the model ranks Walker as its No. 23 running back for this season. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

