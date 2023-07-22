Finding workhorse running backs in the NFL is a challenge with the league throwing the ball more often and utilizing shared backfields. However, Christian McCaffrey looks like he factors into the plans for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. McCaffrey piled up 1,210 scrimmage yards and 10 scores in 11 games after last season's trade and is in consideration for No. 1 pick in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. However, those who spent first-round picks on McCaffrey in 2020 and 2021 found out there's no sure thing when it comes to a running back, so might McCaffrey be overvalued in the 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings? As you begin your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Rams running back Cam Akers. It's already been a rollercoaster of a career for Akers, who showed promise as a rookie in 2020, but then missed almost the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury.

He returned to action as the expected starter in 2022, but wasn't factored into the gameplan much early in the season and eventually requested a trade. With injuries at running back, he wound up starting the last seven games of the season and played well, rushing for at least 100 yards in his last three outings. However, the model is predicting that he barely cracks the top 30 among running backs despite a 2023 Fantasy football ADP of 21 at the position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. One of the game's preeminent jump-ball receivers, Williams is the 26th receiver coming off the board according to 2023 Fantasy football ADP. However, he's suffered from general inconsistencies throughout his career.

Williams missed four games in 2022 and finished under the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in three seasons. Perhaps more concerning, he was targeted 93 times over 13 games in 2022 after being targeted 129 times in 16 outings the year prior. With the Chargers adding first-round pick Quentin Johnson to the mix at receiver, the model is expecting another dip in Williams' production, predicting he finishes outside the top 40 receivers for 2023. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

