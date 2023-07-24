The new NFL season is quickly approaching and serious owners are beginning their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. Giants running back Saquon Barkley hasn't signed his franchise tender and a holdout could be on the horizon. If Barkley doesn't hold out, it's also fair to wonder if he can stay healthy for the duration of the season and earn his spot high atop the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Barkley has missed significant time in two of the past three seasons, so should he be on your radar when drafting a running back, or should you look elsewhere for value? A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings can help you answer that question and also identify 2023 Fantasy football busts you'll want to avoid.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bills receiver Gabe Davis. Davis received plenty of hype entering his third NFL season last year as the apparent No. 2 in a high-powered offense quarterbacked by Josh Allen. However, he hauled in barely half of his targets (48 receptions on 93 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Davis had 836 receiving yards last season, ranking 30th in the NFL. He only had 100 yards in one regular-season game and had fewer than 40 yards in eight of 15 contests. In April, the Bills drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had the second most receiving yards (890) for a tight end in college football last year. The Utah tight end could take away from Davis' targets. As a result, the model is ranking Davis outside the top 50 in its 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings despite a 2023 Fantasy football ADP inside the top 40 at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. He is coming off his worst season as a pro, recording just 14 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He appeared in just 11 games last season and has missed multiple games his past two years in Arizona.

Murray suffered a torn ACL on December 12 and will learn a different offense under new head coach Jonathan Gannon. He'll also be without a true No. 1 receiver after the Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins. Murray has been effective running the ball in his career, but given the injury, he could be limited as a runner in 2023, which is why the model has players like Geno Smith, Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young ranked above him. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

