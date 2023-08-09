Perhaps the most difficult outcome to predict when crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy is figuring out who won't live up to the hype this season. Few Fantasy football busts were as disappointing as Justin Herbert, who entered his 2022 campaign with high-end QB2 potential following a productive 2021 campaign. However, the Los Angeles Chargers shot-caller suffered fractured rib cartilage in Week 2 and hobbled his way through the rest of the season, hindering his impact. Now, he is coming off shoulder surgery, and while he could still be among the 2023 Fantasy football busts. With 2023 Fantasy football draft prep getting underway this time of year, it's the perfect time to finalize your perfect 2023 Fantasy football rankings.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bills running back James Cook. He was used in a limited fashion during his rookie season, with his top snap share (56%) coming in Week 18 against New England. Cook is expected to take over as the lead back in one of the league's top offenses, but he is being overvalued in Fantasy drafts.

Cook is still relatively unproven at this level, which makes him a risky selection despite his three-down ability. The 23-year-old could also have trouble taking on a heavy workload in the passing game due to Stefon Diggs' chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen. Additionally, Cook will have carries taken away by designed quarterback runs, so the model recommends looking at running backs like Rashaad Penny, Samaje Perine and Antonio Gibson, who are all available later in drafts.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. The North Dakota State product tallied just 611 yards in an Aaron Rodgers-run offense, but had 41 receptions on 66 targets and seven touchdowns in his rookie season.

However, Watson has already dealt with injury woes in his short career. Plus, new quarterback Jordan Love already appears to be leaning towards targeting fellow second-year receiver Romeo Doubs more. That could greatly impact Watson's fantasy value, especially since he hasn't recorded a 1,000-yard season through his entire football career. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

