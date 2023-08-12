Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had one of the most memorable seasons in NFL history in 2021 when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was well on his way to another massive year in 2022 before an ankle injury sidelined him for most of the second half. He's been the fifth player coming off the board overall according to the 2023 Fantasy football ADP, but can owners count on him to be healthy? Spending a first-round pick on a player who isn't an automatic starter on a weekly basis in your Fantasy football lineups can be catastrophic. That's why you'll need a reliable set of live-updated 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football busts who will fail to live up to their draft position.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. Despite Seattle being one of the biggest surprises of last season and reaching the playoffs in large part due to a career year from quarterback Geno Smith, Metcalf had the fewest touchdowns (six) over his four-year career. He had the most receptions (90) and second-most receiving yards (1,048) in his career, but Metcalf has the lowest yards per reception (11.6) over his career.

Seattle also took the first receiver off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft when it selected Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20. The Seahawks will want to utilize their rookie receiver, which could take away from Metcalf's targets. Plus there's no guarantee Smith can mirror his 2022 success in which he led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%) and threw for nearly half of his career touchdowns (30 of 64). Metcalf is going inside the top 15 receivers in the 2023 Fantasy football ADP, but the model has him ranked barely inside the top 25 at his position.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. We've reached an era of contentiousness between running backs and the teams that drafted them. Taylor rushed for 2,980 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns over his first two seasons, winning the rushing title in 2021.

However, he missed six games in 2022 because of ankle injuries and left training camp to rehab another ankle injury earlier in the summer. Taylor was hoping to entertain a new contract entering the fourth season of his rookie contract, but requested a trade when the two sides reached an impasse. Reports claim that he's also frustrated with how his injuries have been handled. Taylor is the sixth running back off the board on average in the 2023 Fantasy football ADP, but the model ranks him outside its top 10 backs for this season. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

