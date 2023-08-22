Volume is one of the most predictable factors when picking players to include in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. The top 12 wide receivers the past five years have each had triple-digit targets, with more than half of them racking up at least 140. High-volume wideouts are players to target with your 2023 Fantasy football picks. Which wide receivers should you include in your Fantasy football strategy? Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are the top wideouts off the board in most drafts. However, their high Fantasy football ADP 2023 creates the potential for them to turn into 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. He finished outside the top 20 running backs for the season.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman was dealing with a hip injury during training camp and could be handcuffed by a lack of clarity at the quarterback position in Indianapolis. Rookie Anthony Richardson is the expected starter, even though veteran Gardner Minshew might be the preferred starter for Fantasy owners who have Pittman in their Fantasy football lineups.

Richardson made several mistakes in his first preseason game, including an interception. His inexperience and slow growth process could tank Pittman's production this season. Pittman is being selected before Romeo Doubs, Nico Collins and Jakobi Meyers in most drafts, but the model has him listed behind all three of those wideouts in its latest Fantasy football WR rankings.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. He set the franchise's rookie rushing record in 2022, racking up 1,035 yards on 210 carries. However, Atlanta drafted running back Bijan Robinson eighth overall in this year's draft, which will significantly cut into Allgeier's production.

The 23-year-old is going to have trouble providing value to Fantasy lineups as a backup behind Robinson. His ceiling would skyrocket if Robinson got injured, but that is not something to back on when building a Fantasy football draft strategy. SportsLine's model ranks running backs like Raheem Mostert, Roschon Johnson and Devin Singletary ahead of Allgeier, and they are all available later in average drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

