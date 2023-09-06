The Eagles have one of the most loaded rushing attacks in the NFL, making it complicated to nail down the best 2023 Fantasy football picks in Philadelphia. There are a trio of legitimate running backs in Philadelphia's backfield, including D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will also take rushing touchdowns away from those players after scoring 13 on the ground last year. Will the amount of competition for playing time create 2023 Fantasy football busts in the Eagles' backfield? Swift is sitting atop the Eagles depth chart, but Penny and Gainwell are available later in most 2023 Fantasy football drafts. Which running backs should you move up your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? As you begin your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Colts receiver Michael Pittman. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was a part of one of the best wide receiver draft classes in recent memory with players like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Tee Higgins going in the first 33 picks of the draft. Pittman hasn't performed to the levels of those others with only one 1,000-yard year over his three NFL seasons.

The Colts haven't done Pittman many favors at quarterback, as Anthony Richardson will be his fourth Week 1 quarterback over his four seasons. It's been impossible for Pittman to carry over a quarterback chemistry from year to year, but after spending the No. 4 overall pick on Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts hope they've found their franchise QB. Still, it'll take time for Pittman and Richardson to gel, making the former one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. Carolina signed Thielen to a three-year deal in the offseason after he was released by the Vikings. The veteran's production has not matched his Fantasy football ADP in recent seasons, failing to crack 800 receiving yards the last two years.

Thielen will join a Carolina offense that underwent a complete overhaul, starting with No. 1 pick Bryce Young at quarterback. Second-round rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and sixth-year wideout D.J. Chark will also compete with Thielen for targets. There is too much uncertainty surrounding Carolina's new-look offense for the model to feel good about Thielen's production in 2023, as it recommends several wide receivers who are available later in most drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

