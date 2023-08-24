After being named Offensive Player of the Year last season, Justin Jefferson tops all receivers in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. That doesn't mean he'll finish as the WR1 after eight different receivers have topped the league over the last eight seasons. Ja'Marr Chase is a popular pick to take the mantle, while Calvin Ridley is generating buzz as one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. Over the last 17 full games in which he was targeted, Ridley produced 109 catches for 1,483 yards and nine touchdowns. That would have slotted him in between Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb as the WR6 last year. Who should be the first wideout taken when it comes time to make your Fantasy football picks 2023?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. He was a budding Fantasy star in 2021, but took a step backwards in 2022 with career-lows in carries (149), rushing yardage (546) and rushing touchdowns (three) as he split time with Brian Robinson Jr. Gibson's role in the passing game, however, took a step forward, as he set career-highs in targets (58), receptions (46) and receiving yards (353).

Washington could air it out more with Sam Howell at quarterback and Gibson's role in the passing game makes him a valuable Fantasy depth piece, especially in PPR leagues. Gibson is going off the board in the 10th round, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2023. SportsLine's model has a much higher grade on him, projecting him to outperform seventh rounders Khalil Herbert and Dalvin Cook as well as eighth-rounder Rashaad Penny. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

The model is also projecting Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Dotson quietly had a standout rookie campaign in 2022, finishing with 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had six games with at least 13 PPR points.

Dotson draws plenty of one-on-one coverage with defenses determined to stop Terry McLaurin. He averaged 14.9 yards per reception last season and will remain a focal point in Washington's offense in 2023. The model expects Dotson, who's being drafted in the ninth round on average, to produce the same value as receivers like Keenan Allen, DK Metcalf and George Pickens, three wideouts being drafted ahead of him. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Packers running back Aaron Jones as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Jones is still productive, as he had over 1,500 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns a year ago, but he's steadily declined over the last few years. After ranking in the top five in positional Fantasy points in 2019 and 2020, Jones has ranked outside the top 10 RBs the last two seasons.

Green Bay turning the page to Jordan Love means defenses won't respect the Packers' passing game as much as before, which also means they can focus more on stopping the run. Also, after averaging nearly 12 wins per season over the last four years, the Packers' Vegas win total is just 7.5 for 2023, and trailing more often in games would mean fewer rushing opportunities for Jones. The model sees Jones barely cracking the top 12 in positional Fantasy points this year, with Dameon Pierce being a better option despite having a later 2023 Fantasy football ADP. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

