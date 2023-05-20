The 2023 NFL schedule has been released and owners are already starting to craft their 2023 Fantasy football rankings. After months of speculation, Aaron Rodgers was finally traded from the Packers to the Jets just before the NFL Draft and now the expectation is that the future Hall-of-Famer will elevate the play of a talented group of young position players. Where should Jets players like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson be among your 2023 Fantasy football picks? Those are the kinds of questions you should ask yourself as you begin your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. In drafts, you'll need to target the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding the biggest 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The Alabama product caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Falcons before breaking out with a second-team NFL All-Pro season in 2020 in which he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, Ridley walked away from football after just five games of the 2021 season to focus on his mental health and then was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy the following offseason. The Falcons traded him to the Jaguars for a pair of conditional picks and now he'll join an young offense in Jacksonville after earning reinstatement in March. The model ranks him as a top-12 WR despite the fact that he's been the 17th receiver off the board on average in early drafts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Rather than trade for DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, the Bills opted to add another weapon in the passing game through the draft. Stefon Diggs has been a strong overall wide receiver and Gabe Davis is a burner over the top, but Kincaid can be the physical receiving presence in the middle of the field that quarterback Josh Allen needs.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been steady and productive over the last two seasons, but finished with 65 targets last year, tied with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The latter is in Indianapolis now, and running back Devin Singletary (52 targets in 2022-23) is in Houston. With those starters now gone, there are going to be more passes available for Kincaid to snatch up right away. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints quarterback Derek Carr as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. New Orleans signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in March after he spent the beginning of his career with the Raiders. He was benched for the last two games of the Raiders' 6-11 season after throwing for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Carr had his highest interception rate and lowest completion percentage of his career, which is concerning for the nine-year veteran. He does not add rushing value to Fantasy football lineups, putting pressure on his ability to rebound from a down year as a passer. New Orleans finished in the bottom half of the NFL in points per game last season, so Carr is a player to avoid in upcoming drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.