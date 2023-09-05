The difference between winning your league or going home with nothing will come down to the decisions you make during 2023 Fantasy football drafts. With the 2023 NFL season quickly approaching, owners have begun to pile together extensive research for their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. The quickest way to guarantee success is drafting a player who exceeds expectations, but which 2023 Fantasy football sleepers should you target on draft day? A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help you target the players poised to have a big year. They can also help you navigate a talented crop of 2023 Fantasy football rookies like Bijan Robinson, C.J. Stroud, and Bryce Young.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts in drafts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles running back D'Andre Swift. He has dealt with numerous injuries in his career, but a change of scenery may be what he needs to jump-start his career.

Swift has only recorded over 150 carries in a season once in his career, but he's scored five or more rushing touchdowns every year he's been in the league. He's also proven to be a reliable pass-catcher, which bodes well for owners who draft Swift this season. In 2022, Swift racked up 48 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns as a member of the Detroit Lions. That's a big reason why the model has Swift, who's going off the board in the ninth round on average, ranked higher than running backs loke Alvin Kamara and Cam Akers, both of whom are flying off the board before Swift. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Lions tight end Sam LaPorta as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. After trading T.J. Hockenson to the division-rival Vikings in the middle of last season, Detroit didn't adequately address the position until the second round of this year's NFL Draft. In his final two seasons at the University of Iowa, LaPorta recorded at least 50 receptions for 650 yards, despite playing in a struggling offense.

The rookie tight end was a standout during training camp and though usually rookie tight ends don't come highly sought-after in Fantasy football circles, LaPorta may be the exception. With Detroit's offense projected to once again be among the league's 10 most dynamic, it's fair to think that LaPorta may post numbers similar to his recent college seasons. He is well worth a flier late in drafts as a Fantasy TE2. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. After four seasons in Arizona, Kirk signed with the Jaguars last offseason and lived up to his four-year, $84 million contract by catching 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. With Trevor Lawrence continuing his growth as a quarterback, owners are banking on another big year from Kirk and taking him in the sixth round on average.

However, could face a challenge for targets with Calvin Ridley joining the roster and coming off suspension. Meanwhile, Jacksonville will go from facing a last-place schedule in 2022 to facing a first-place schedule in 2023 and also has tough defenses from the AFC North to compete against. That's a big reason why the model is forecasting regression for Kirk, predicting that he will be outperformed by receivers like Marquise Brown and Chris Godwin, who are being drafted at least three rounds later on average. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.