The New York Jets aren't the only team at MetLife Stadium that made upgrades to their offense this offseason. The Giants bolstered their pass catching versatility by acquiring Darren Waller from the Raiders in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 30-year-old tight end had back-to-back top five Fantasy scoring seasons at his position in 2019 and 2020. But he's only played in 20 games the last two seasons with 1,053 yards and five touchdowns combined. Giants fans and Fantasy football players interested in Waller hope the tight end returns to previous form entering the 2023 Fantasy football season.

Is this a realistic expectation you should have when prepping for 2023 Fantasy football drafts? Daniel Jones was the No. 9 scoring Fantasy football quarterback despite ranking 15th in passing yards. Will another target increase his value in 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders receiver Davante Adams. The 30-year-old receiver has been one of the first off draft boards the majority of his career, but he still provides value based on his current projections and 2023 Fantasy football ADP. Adams has totaled more than 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

Adams has averaged at least 83 yards per game each of the last five seasons. He's earned a significant target share during that span and has made the most of those opportunities. Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders with two different quarterbacks splitting time. The Raiders don't have the ideal quarterback situation entering the 2023 season, but Adams has proven the ability to stand out regardless of who is throwing him the rock. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

The model is also projecting Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was the first running back and skill position player selected this year. Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores last year at Texas.

Robinson features to be the lead back in a Falcons backfield that includes Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. The two combined to rush for 1,730 yards and 4.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns. Robinson has big play potential every time he touches the football and becomes just the fifth running back since 2015 to be selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. The last four had strong rookie years as lead running backs and averaged 1,664.5 yards from scrimmage. There's plenty of reasons to expect the same from Robinson as one of the top 2023 Fantasy football rookies. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The disgruntled receiver with the Giants certainly found himself with an improvement in quarterback and winning ability when he was traded to the Chiefs midseason. The first round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft has shown glimpses of the talent level worthy of his draft position, but playing alongside Patrick Mahomes can bring an unrealistic level of expectation.

The Chiefs proved last season they don't need to find a 1 for 1 replacement for Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins before last season. Mahomes still went on to pass for a career high in yards and touchdowns. He did so without a wide receiver finishing in the top 35 and only one in the top 50 in Fantasy football scoring. Outside of Travis Kelce at tight end, Mahomes will likely evenly spread the ball around on offense, leaving Toney as overvalued for anyone thinking he'll just slide into a top receiver position in arguably the best offense in the NFL. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

