The NFL preseason is complete, giving owners new data to work with before going on the clock in 2023 Fantasy football drafts. Buffalo's backfield has taken shape, with running back James Cook claiming the top spot on the Bills depth chart. Damien Harris appears to be a red-zone option, though, which could take scoring chances away from Cook. How should you approach Buffalo's backfield in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? NFL depth charts can be a critical piece to building a winning Fantasy football strategy, but there are plenty of other factors to consider as well. Which players should you include in your 2023 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Packers running back A.J. Dillon. He finished last season with 770 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 28 catches for 206 yards.

The former Boston College standout remains in a timeshare with Aaron Jones, but Dillon has recorded more than 185 carries the last two years. Dillon is one of the best No. 2 backs in the league and should have a significant role behind Jones. In addition, Dillon is the preferred goal line back for the Packers and has scored seven touchdowns the past two seasons. That's a big reason why the model has Dillon, who's going off the board in the 10th round on average, ranked higher than Dalvin Cook (eighth-round ADP), Rachaad White (eighth) and Javonte Williams (ninth), making him one of the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Commanders quarterback Sam Howell as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Howell was on the bench for the first 16 games of his rookie season before making a start in Week 18. Head coach Ron Rivera is rolling with Howell as his starting quarterback this season after he won the preseason battle against Jacoby Brissett.

Howell is a versatile quarterback who rushed for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final college season at North Carolina. He ran for 35 yards and a score against the Cowboys in his only start last year, creating additional Fantasy value. The model has Howell ranked ahead of quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford, who are all being selected before him. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills receiver Gabe Davis as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Coming off a 48-836-7 receiving line in 15 games last season, Davis is climbing up 2023 Fantasy football draft rankings as a potential 1,000-yard player. SportsLine's model, however, isn't sold on him at his current 2023 Fantasy football ADP.

Davis is a top-100 pick, coming off the board in the eighth round on average. The target share could look different this year with the versatile James Cook at running back and an impressive 1-2 punch at tight end in Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. The model projects that Davis will produce about as much as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Romeo Doubs, Nico Collins and Jakobi Meyers, all players who are available more than 30 picks later on average. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

