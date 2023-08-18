Identifying potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts is a top priority as owners begin their Fantasy football draft prep. A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings is critical in that process. Fantasy football rookies can be difficult to gauge because college production doesn't always translate to productivity at the next level. Instead, the situation a player is drafted into can have an impact on a rookie's ability to produce for your Fantasy football lineups. Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were first-round running backs drafted into situations where they have a clear path to being their teams' No. 1 ball-carrier. Where should you target players like Robinson and Gibbs with your 2023 Fantasy football picks?

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts in drafts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. After producing nearly 2,400 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns his first two seasons, Gibson's production dropped off in 2022 after he battled injury issues and a challenge for touches from rookie running back Brian Robinson.

Now, Robinson is generally expected to be the top back in Washington, but he's almost a non-factor in the passing game, opening the door for plenty of work for Gibson. The Memphis product was targeted 58 times and finished with 46 catches for 378 yards and two scores last season. With Sam Howell expecting to take over as the first-year starting quarterback, Gibson should be a reliable safety valve see action in the passing game. That's why the model ranks him ahead of running backs like Rashaad Penny and Khalil Herbert, who are going at least 20 picks earlier on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons receiver Drake London as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. London finished with 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The former first-round pick will try to improve on those numbers this year after totaling 31 receptions on 48 targets for 428 yards over the final five games.

London finished his rookie campaign with 117 targets and is expected to be Atlanta's No. 1 target in 2023. He also had the fifth-highest target share in the NFL last season, meaning he can provide value for owners who take a chance on drafting Atlanta's star wideout. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model has London ranked higher than proven wideouts like Keenan Allen, Mike Evans and Terry McLaurin. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Tagovailoa had impressive performances last season, scoring at least 29 Fantasy points in four games, including a 50-point outing in Week 2 at Baltimore. However, he played in just 13 games after suffering multiple concussions in 2022.

The former Alabama standout is also averaging just 17.3 passing touchdowns through his first three seasons in the NFL. Tagovailoa's injury history is a major cause for concern when drafting such an important position for your Fantasy football lineups. That's why the model ranks Tagovailoa, who's being drafted in the 10th round on average, behind fellow quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Geno Smith and Brock Purdy, all of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.