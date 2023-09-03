It might be now or never for the Dallas Cowboys' offense with quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm. With a loaded receiving core featuring CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and new addition Brandin Cooks, there is no reason that Prescott shouldn't exceed his career-high of 4,902 yards passing in 2019. With arguably a top-three group of wide receivers, Dallas' quarterback may see his 2023 Fantasy football ADP and spot in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings rise as the season approaches. As Fantasy managers strategize for 2023 Fantasy football drafts, they may decide to wait on a QB until the later rounds and instead target one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers at the position.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions quarterback Jared Goff. After a down year in 2021, Goff bounced back with a vengeance last season and finished as the Fantasy QB8. He threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns, the second most of his career.

With a strong receiving core including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Marvin Jones, and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, plus running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, Detroit should once again maintain a top-10 offense this season. Goff's 2023 Fantasy football ADP is currently in the ninth round, but SportsLine's model projects him outperforming the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, and Aaron Rodgers, who are being drafted ahead of him. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Lions tight end Sam LaPorta as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. After trading T.J. Hockenson to the division-rival Vikings in the middle of last season, Detroit didn't adequately address the position until the second round of this year's NFL Draft. In his final two seasons at the University of Iowa, LaPorta recorded at least 50 receptions for 650 yards, despite playing in a struggling offense.

The rookie tight end was a standout during training camp and though usually rookie tight ends don't come highly sought-after in Fantasy football circles, LaPorta may be the exception. With Detroit's offense projected to once again be among the league's 10 most dynamic, it's fair to think that LaPorta may post numbers similar to his recent college seasons. He is well worth a flier late in drafts as a Fantasy TE2. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The third-year burner out of Alabama already has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to his credit. He had an explosive season in 2022, averaging a whopping 18.1 yards per catch as he finished the year with 1,356 yards despite seeing his targets (117) and receptions (75) fall off their 2021 pace.

Quarterback concerns, however, remain the primary risk with Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to stay on the field, and if he has another extended absence, Waddle's stock instantly takes a hit. Waddle is going off the board in the third round on average, but fourth-rounders DeVonta Smith and Christian Watson are both projected to outperform him, while you can find similar production from sixth-rounder Keenan Allen as well in the 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here

