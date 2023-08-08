While the spotlight on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is largely focused on the quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, running back Rachaad White could be one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The 24-year-old totaled just 481 rushing yards with one touchdown in his rookie campaign, but that was because he split time with veteran back Leonard Fournette. The latter has departed and White is now the projected RB1 this season, sending him up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. White is projected to be drafted around the fifth round according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP and is a player managers are considering for their 2023 Fantasy football picks.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. He was used in a hybrid rushing-receiving role in 2022, and a main reason his rushing stats dipped in 2022 was because Brian Robinson Jr. filled in that RB1 position. However, Gibson was productive while Robinson was on IR and is expected to step up again if Robinson misses time.

Washington's backfield scheme is also expected to be different under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Gibson's ground game could grow under the new regime. With J.D. McKissic gone, Gibson has even more opportunities heading into the new season.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Cowboys running back Tony Pollard as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts.The fifth-year back improved in 2022 and is expected to get more opportunities now that Ezekiel Elliott is no longer part of Dallas' backfield.

Pollard finally broke the 1,000-rushing yard mark last season and has the potential to eclipse that in 2023 with his competition for touches being Ronald Jones, Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn. Barring any setbacks from his offseason ankle surgery, Pollard has the RB1 position locked up and fantasy managers will be eager to add him with their 2023 NFL Fantasy football picks.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Samuel plays in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but that led to a smaller Fantasy output than his owners are used to. He only saw five deep targets in 2022, ranking outside the top 100 in the league in that statistic and limiting his big-play potential.

Ultimately, Samuel wound up as the WR28 overall last year due to his lack of rushing opportunities and high-leverage roles. San Francisco's quarterback situation is unsettled as well, giving Fantasy owners another reason to avoid him at the top of drafts. He is the tenth wide receiver off the board in average drafts, but the model has him listed outside the top 20 in its rankings.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

A surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.