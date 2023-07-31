One of two major dominoes remaining in NFL free agency fell last week when the Tennessee Titans landed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time NFL All-Pro immediately steps in as Tennessee's No. 1 receiver, but where should you target him during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep? It's one of the questions that owners will be pondering as they craft their 2023 Fantasy football strategy with the NFL season less than two months away. Like Hopkins, former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook was released for salary cap reasons this offseason and remains a free agent who could move up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings depending upon where he signs.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time NFL All-Pro turned 31 last month and has already racked up 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in a 10-year career. After battling injuries and a suspension, the Cardinals released him during the offseason.

Last week, Hopkins signed a two-year deal worth up to $30 million to join the Titans, where he'll immediately slot back in as a No. 1 receiver. With Derrick Henry forcing safeties down into the box, Hopkins could see more single-coverages on the outside. The model likes him to return to top-20 wide receiver status despite the fact that he's the 22nd wideout off the board in the 2023 Fantasy football ADP. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Texans running back Dameon Pierce as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. After a solid rookie season, he'll look for a strong encore in a revamped Houston offense under a new, young head coach. Although the Texans snagged one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft, CJ Stroud, Pierce proved his effectiveness as a runner last season and the team should lean on him to minimize Stroud's exposure.

Pierce only played 13 games last season, but that was enough to rack up 939 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. Even though he ended the season having missed four games, he still ripped off 22 rushes for at least 10 yards, tied for 16th most among all running backs. The model projects that he will continue to ascend and outperform other backs being drafted in front of him like James Conner, Najee Harris and J.K. Dobbins. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. After two statistically average seasons to start his career, Tagovailoa took a significant step forward in 2022, throwing for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 64.8% of his passes and leading the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.9).

However, he missed four games because of injuries and his concussion history makes him a significant risk for further head injuries moving forward. To make matters worse, in a league where quarterbacks are relied on increasingly to bolster the ground game, Tagovailoa doesn't offer much as a runner. He is the 11th quarterback coming off the board on average, but the model ranks him as its 19th-best QB for 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.