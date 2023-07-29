How will an NFL offense run by Eric Bieniemy look without Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid as head coach? Football fans are about to find out entering the 2023 NFL season. Bieniemy enters his first year as Washington's offensive coordinator after moving on from Kansas City. Running back Antonio Gibson has already expressed his desire to spend time at receiver and Bieniemy had success with pass-catching running backs in Kansas City. Will that improve his spot in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Bieniemy's offenses have continuously been towards the top of the league, so could there be 2023 Fantasy football sleepers or 2023 Fantasy football breakouts on Washington's depth chart?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos running back Javonte Williams. After piling up 1,219 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season, Williams was given at least 16 touches over his first first three games of 2022 before he tore his ACL in Week 4 against.

Now, he could be back during training camp, but he's only the 29th running back coming off the board on average according to early 2023 Fantasy football ADP. However, he should be the bellcow back in Denver again and the model is projecting him as a top-20 star after he put up head-turning numbers despite sharing time with Melvin Gordon as a rookie.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. He was a pleasant surprise during his rookie season in Tennessee, catching 32 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Okonkwo averaged a whopping 14.1 yards per reception and 9.8 yards per target, despite being a fourth-round draft pick.

He is not only the top tight end in the Tennessee offense, but he will be one of the top options overall behind wide receivers Treylon Burks and DeAndre Hopkins. Okonkwo racked up 31 targets over his final seven games of last season, which should carry over into the upcoming campaign. The Titans are going to be a run-heavy offense as long as Derrick Henry stays healthy, but Okonkwo's target share could still be enough to lead to a breakout season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Eagles running back D'Andre Swift as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. The Eagles acquired Swift and a seventh-round pick from the Lions for a seventh-round pick and a future fourth-round selection this offseason after Swift had 931 total yards and eight touchdowns over 14 games with the Lions last season.

Swift's performance last season didn't mirror his ADP, but early 2023 Fantasy football ADP reflects that his move to the Eagles will increase his production. The Lions had the third most total yards last season and only rushed for 330 fewer yards than the Eagles without a strong running quarterback like Philadelphia has in Jalen Hurts. Swift has only recorded more than 1,000 total yards in one of his three NFL seasons, so early drafts may be overvaluing Swift and his move to Philadelphia. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

