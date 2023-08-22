Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott were two of the biggest names remaining in NFL free agency. Now that the NFL preseason has started, both running backs found landing spots earlier this week. Cook signed with the Jets, where he could form a dynamic duo with Breece Hall, while Elliott heads to New England where he'll be a compliment to Rhamondre Stevenson. How should you treat Cook, Elliott and their backfield partners in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Fantasy football draft prep is underway and the hunt for potential 2023 Fantasy football sleepers that can outperform their 2023 Fantasy football ADP is on. A reliable set of live-updated 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings can help you react to big roster moves like and find value up and down your drafts.

Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. His overall stat line of 67-709-3 may not jump out at you, but Brown was one of the league's most productive wideouts while DeAndre Hopkins was suspended. Through the first six weeks of last season, Brown ranked eighth in positional Fantasy points. He then was sidelined for five games due to injury before taking a backseat to Hopkins over the last six weeks of the season.

Hopkins is no longer in the desert to hog targets, leaving Brown as the de facto No. 1 wideout. While Kyler Murray (knee) may not be ready for Week 1, he's expected to be available for most of the season, and those two have had a strong connection since their Oklahoma days. SportsLine's rankings have Brown on par with Brandon Aiyuk, but Brown is being drafted over 20 spots later on average, making him one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2023.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Lions running back David Montgomery. The attention during Lions training camp has been on rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and there's no question that he'll have a significant role in the offense. However, Montgomery wasn't given a three-year, $18 million contract during free agency to be an afterthought.

Montgomery proved he was capable of handling a significant workload in four years with the Bears, piling up 4,849 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging nearly 270 touches per year. He doesn't have elite speed, but he regularly makes defenders miss and is a reliable receiver. Montgomery has a 2023 Fantasy football ADP of 61.07, but the model has him outperforming Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III, who are both going at least 20 picks earlier on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Tony Pollard's huge season, and find out.