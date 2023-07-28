The new NFL season is not here yet, but training camps are beginning across the league. There are unanswered questions looming large heading into the preseason, such as Jonathan Taylor's chances of having a bounce back campaign. Taylor led the league in rushing in 2021 before missing seven games last year due to injury, winding up as one of the Fantasy football busts. Where does he belong in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? He could also fly up the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings with a full season. While Fantasy football injuries can lead to busts like Taylor last year, they can also create value on players as 2023 Fantasy football sleepers.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Packers running back Aaron Jones. Not long ago, Jones was considered a first round-caliber fantasy running back, but a down 2021 season in conjunction with the increased usage of AJ Dillon has caused him to slide from that elite status. Even after a bounce-back campaign last year, Jones' 2023 Fantasy football ADP isn't reflective of the type of numbers that he put up.

Jones only scored two rushing touchdowns, but he ran for a career-high 1,121 yards and finished with 395 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. One of the big questions coming into this season is how effective the Packers' offense will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard. However, Green Bay should try to run the ball more frequently to take some of the pressure off of new starting quarterback Jordan Love. The likely increase in usage is why the model predicts that Jones will have a better Fantasy season than those drafted much earlier like Breece Hall, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Texans running back Devin Singletary. He has only had one season when he averaged fewer than 11.1 PPR points per game, leading to the Texans signing him this offseason. Singletary is expected to be the No. 2 running back in the offense behind Dameon Pierce, but he could emerge as the starter at some point this season.

Singletary showed flashes of brilliance in his four seasons with Buffalo, including a five-game stretch to close 2021 in which he scored at least 14 PPR points per game. Singletary finished with 819 yards and five touchdowns last year, averaging 4.63 yards per carry. He is also a receiving threat out of the backfield, catching 38 passes for 280 yards and an additional score last season. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

