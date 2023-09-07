Fantasy football season is upon us and now that you've completed your drafts, managers everywhere are putting all their time and effort into constructing the best Week 1 Fantasy football lineups possible. The Atlanta Falcons spent the No. 8 overall pick on Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft and he's already looking like a straightforward Fantasy football start/sit decision heading into Week 1. Robinson tops the Falcons depth chart and has been advertised as a true three-down back. Now, he'll take on a Panthers defense that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL against the run in 2022.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bears receiver DJ Moore. The sixth-year pro averaged more than 1,000 yards per season with the Panthers from 2018-22, but struggled to emerge as a true Fantasy WR1 as he dealt with a revolving door of Carolina quarterbacks. Chicago brought him over via trade in the offseason and the Bears are hoping Moore and Justin Fields can team up to rejuvenate this passing attack.

Moore opens his Chicago tenure against a Packers squad that gave up 7.0 yards per passing attempt last season, which tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. SportsLine's model has Moore in the top-10 of its Week 1 Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Stefon Diggs, making Moore an automatic start in Week 1 Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who led his team to seven straight wins last season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 at his position. Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he made the roster out of training camp and was called upon to start late in the season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

He averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt and guided the 49ers to seven wins in a row in the regular season and playoffs. However, he suffered an elbow injury in the postseason and underwent offseason surgery. Now, he'll take on a top-10 Steelers defense and it's probably best to wait and see how he has recovered before adding him to your Fantasy football lineups.. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings.

