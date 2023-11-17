49ers quarterback Brock Purdy put on a show in San Francisco's 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Purdy completed 19-of-26 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings? The 49ers square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 19.2 points per game this season. Should you include Purdy in your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, or should you look for value elsewhere at the quarterback position?

A reliable set of Week 11 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 11 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson is coming off a career day in Washington's 29-26 loss against the Seahawks last week. He recorded eight carries for 38 yards while catching all six of his targets for 119 yards and a touchdown. Robinson's big day as a pass-catcher resulted in a new single-game high in receiving yards.

The former Alabama standout has been an important contributor through 10 games this season, combining for 741 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns over that span. Robinson gets a favorable matchup in Week 11 against the New York Giants, a defense that's giving up over 130 rushing yards per game. Robinson has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games, a big reason why the model has him ranked as a top-10 running back this week.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who was the No. 8 Fantasy football running back last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. After backing up Ezekiel Elliott for three seasons and then producing 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns while sharing the load with Elliott last season, most assumed Pollard would shine as the workhorse in Dallas.

The Cowboys let Elliott walk in free agency to free up cap space and opportunities for Pollard, but his productivity has slipped with the increased workload. He's only topped 100 yards rushing once this season and been held to 55 rushing yards or fewer in his last six games. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated wide receiver to finish in the top 12 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking wideout comes out of nowhere to crack the top 12, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.