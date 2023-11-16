Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us and managers everywhere are starting to think about postseason positioning. This week's teams on bye include the Falcons, Colts, Patriots and Saints, so depth will be tested in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson and Alvin Kamara all start in the majority of Fantasy football lineups and they'll all be unavailable this week, leaving big holes.

Which running backs on your bench can you trust and who might be worth adding from the Fantasy football waiver wire or free agency? A reliable set of Week 11 Fantasy football rankings can help you account for any teams on bye as well as Fantasy football injuries to nail those difficult start-or-sit decisions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. After leading another game-winning drive to move the Texans to 5-4 on the season last week, Stroud might not just be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner. He might be an NFL MVP candidate.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has shown maturity, throwing 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions over the first nine games of his career. Stroud is averaging 8.3 yards per pass attempt and his 291.8 passing yards per game leads the NFL. He's thrown for a staggering 826 yards while accounting for seven total touchdowns over the last two weeks. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as a top-five quarterback for Week 11 against the Cardinals.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who was the No. 8 Fantasy football running back last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. After backing up Ezekiel Elliott for three seasons and then producing 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns while sharing the load with Elliott last season, most assumed Pollard would shine as the workhorse in Dallas.

The Cowboys let Elliott walk in free agency to free up cap space and opportunities for Pollard, but his productivity has slipped with the increased workload. He's only topped 100 yards rushing once this season and been held to 55 rushing yards or fewer in his last six games. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated wide receiver to finish in the top 12 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking wideout comes out of nowhere to crack the top 12, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.