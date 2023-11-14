Every team in the NFL has passed the halfway point of their season and now we head towards Week 11 thinking about how to position our Fantasy football rosters for playoff success. The dynamic Miami Dolphins offense returns to action off a bye last week, so having Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert for Fantasy football lineups will be a huge boost to anybody that rosters them. However, a lopsided matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (+12) might not make everybody from that group an automatic start in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

Game script is something you should always be considering and a potential blowout in Miami might mean plenty of carries for Mostert, while it could reduce opportunities for Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle. A reliable set of Week 11 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you understand the Fantasy football matchups and nail those difficult start-or-sit decisions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Volume is king when it comes to Fantasy football values and Howell's passing volume is why we can look past the fact that he has thrown nine interceptions this season.

Howell leads the NFL in pass attempts (397), completions (264) and passing yards (2,783) entering Week 11. He's also riding a streak of three consecutive 300-yard passing games into a matchup with the Giants on Sunday. Howell has thrown for eight touchdowns and only two interceptions during that three-game stretch and now faces a defense that ranks 31st in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt. That's why the model ranks him as a top-five quarterback for Week 11.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who was the No. 8 Fantasy football running back last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. After backing up Ezekiel Elliott for three seasons and then producing 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns while sharing the load with Elliott last season, most assumed Pollard would shine as the workhorse in Dallas.

The Cowboys let Elliott walk in free agency to free up cap space and opportunities for Pollard, but his productivity has slipped with the increased workload. He's only topped 100 yards rushing once this season and been held to 55 rushing yards or fewer in his last six games. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

