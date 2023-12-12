All 32 teams have taken their bye week and now it's all systems go as we hit the home stretch of the Fantasy football season. Week 15 is typically the last week of the regular season or the first week of the postseason, which means managers will face taxing Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Falcons wide receiver Drake London had a breakout performance with 10 catches for 172 yards last week against the Buccaneers, but does that mean that you can trust him in your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups against a Panthers defense that held him without a catch in Week 1?

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is also heating up with 10 touchdown passes and only one interception over his last three starts. Where does Stafford belong in the Week 15 Fantasy football QB rankings considering all the injuries that have piled up at the position? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sutton had a 1,000-yard season in 2019 and then suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2020 season. He'd return to action the following season and has been a serviceable receiver the last two seasons but not one that you'd likely turn to in your Fantasy football lineups unless you were desperate.

However, that's changed in 2023 as he's become one of Russell Wilson's most reliable targets and a critical part of new head coach Sean Payton's gameplan in the red zone. Sutton has recorded a touchdown catch in seven of his last eight games and is up to 10 touchdown grabs on the season. Now he'll match up with a Lions defense that ranks 19th against the pass and that has allowed 21 passing touchdowns (27th in the NFL) and the model ranks Sutton as a top-15 wide receiver.

A shocker: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has already piled up 242 catches for 3,193 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first 45 career games, stumbles big-time and barely fails to crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench ahead of a tough matchup against a Jets defense that ranks second in the NFL against the pass. Waddle is on pace for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season but after leading the NFL in yards per reception last year (18.1), the big plays have been harder to come by.

He's been targeted 91 times over 12 games and has 63 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. His target share drops from 23.6% to just 18.2% when Miami is in the red zone and those are all reasons why you should be wary of playing Waddle against an elite defensive opponent that held a high-flying Texans offense to 54 passing yards last week. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.