Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Making the right roster decisions in Week 15; AFC home game analysis
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game with Start or Sit advice for each relevant player.
Wondering about the Patriots running backs, Kareem Hunt and Dez Bryant this week? Not sure if you should start Dak Prescott, Charles Clay or Isaiah Crowell?
We've got answers for you on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast as we begin our Start or Sit analysis of Week 15 with a breakdown of the AFC home games (plus Atlanta-Tampa Bay).
Also on today's show:
- Start or sit Mike Evans?
- Can Juju Smith-Schuster be counted on this week?
- Some sleepers at the top of the show
- Expect a big week from Kenyan Drake
- Important injury updates that will impact your Fantasy lineups
