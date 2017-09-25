Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 3 winners and losers; Lamar Miller, Isaiah Crowell worries; Russell Wilson's big day

Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers of Week 3.

While we may be getting the clarity we were seeking in the Seattle and Cincinnati backfields, the situations may have become even cloudier in Tennessee and Philadelphia after Week 3.

 On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're recapping every Sunday game with Fantasy takes from Jamey and Heath, plus a look at the top-heavy tight end position and what Fantasy owners can do about it.

Let our podcast be your secret weapon! If you want to dominate your league, make sure you subscribe to our show on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneInGoogle Play or anywhere else you listen. 

Also on today's show:

  • How concerned are we about Lamar Miller? Is he just average rest of season?
  • Are Isaiah Crowell owners helpless?
  • Russell Wilson's encouraging day and Mark Ingram's chances of becoming a workhorse
  • Martavis Bryant stinks outdoors!
  • Who is the fourth-best quarterback in Fantasy?
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories