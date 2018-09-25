Fantasy Football trade chart, values for Week 4: Calvin Ridley climbing, David Johnson falling

With three weeks now in the books, Fantasy Football owners everywhere are looking to make upgrades to their rosters. Before you make a deal of any kind, be sure to check out the Fantasy Football trade value chart and values from SportsLine. This chart assigns a value to the top Fantasy Football players in PPR and non-PPR leagues. It's like having a virtual general manager that will find the best Fantasy Football trade targets all season long and make sure you always get the right values

This Fantasy Football trade chart is based off of SportsLine's powerful projection model that has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times. Once the data is in, SportsLine uses a proprietary calculation to account for the relative depth of each position. The end result is the exact trade value for every Fantasy player and a huge edge in your league.

One thing we can tell you for the latest version of the Fantasy Football trade value chart entering Week 4: Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the biggest movers, jumping from outside the top 100 all the way to close to the top 50 in trade value in non-PPR leagues.

After a relatively quiet start to the season, Ridley exploded in Week 3 with a huge line of seven catches on eight targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns against the Saints. As impressive as that performance was, Ridley still must compete with Julio Jones, one of the top-10 most targeted receivers in the league, for catches. So while Ridley has made a big jump, don't overreact and pay too much in a Fantasy Football trade.

A player going the opposite direction in the 2018 Fantasy Football trade chart: Cardinals running back David Johnson. He opened the season as a top-five value in non-PPR leagues, but is now outside the top 10.

Johnson remains one of the most talented and versatile backs in the league, but Arizona's limited offense has struggled mightily this year, scoring just 20 points through three games. The lack of red zone opportunities is killing Johnson's value, and even with the Cardinals turning to Josh Rosen at quarterback, there are still plenty of questions for Johnson going forward because he has scored just two touchdowns all season.

Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley are among the backs with more value than Johnson at this point, while Kareem Hunt is worth virtually the same. Don't give up too much to get Johnson at this point in the season.

The trade chart has also moved a new player into the top five after a strong start to his season and made the call on how much value players like Doug Baldwin, A.J. Green and Leonard Fournette have as they battle injuries. Getting the right deal for players like these could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for all the top players in PPR and non-PPR Fantasy Football leagues? And which player is now an elite value? Visit SportsLine now to get SportsLine's full trade chart, all from an advanced computer that has simulated the season 10,000 times.