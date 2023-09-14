It's early in the season, but savvy managers are always thinking about how to improve their Fantasy football lineups. Working the Fantasy football trade market is often one of the most efficient ways to do so. There have already been household names dealing with Fantasy football injuries and a trade might be the best way to cover up roster holes. Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) is done for the season, Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is on injured reserve and Austin Ekeler (ankle) is day-to-day. Any of their owners could try to bolster their depth by using optimal Fantasy football trade values. Before you offer any Fantasy football trades, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football trade targets from SportsLine Fantasy and DFS expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top buy-low candidates is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Aiyuk looked like a future No. 1 receiver at the end of his rookie season, but found himself in the doghouse with the coaching staff the following season.

Aiyuk had a breakout campaign in 2022, catching 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. Last week, he led the 49ers in targets (eight), receptions (eight), receiving yards (129) and scored twice. He's starting to look more like the No. 1 option in San Francisco's passing attack. With Aiyuk ascending in a dynamic offense, Kaylor advises jumping on any straight-up trade for a high-end RB3, WR2 or second-tier TE1.

He's also advising Fantasy football managers to sell high on Titans running back Derrick Henry, who is coming off a 63-yard performance in Week 1. The 29-year-old rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and also had a career-high 398 receiving yards, but the issue here is primarily the offense in which he plays. Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions in Week 1 and went just 16-of-34 through the air.

Without the ability to pressure defenses down the field, Henry will continue running into loaded boxes and the game script could also get away from Tennessee without balance in the offense. Henry only managed 63 yards on 15 rushing attempts in Week 1. Before Henry's value suffers further, Kaylor advises moving him for an RB2 and either a high-end WR2 or TE1 to bolster your roster. For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 2 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

How to identify top Week 2 Fantasy football trade targets

