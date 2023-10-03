Working the Fantasy football trade market is a high-risk, high-reward way to alter your Fantasy football lineups. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has set the world alight with an NFL-record 39 receptions over his first four games, but with Cooper Kupp entering a three-week window to return from injured reserve, is it time to sell-high on Nacua? Meanwhile, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a tough start to his 2023 season, but we've seen plenty over the last three years to assume that Burrow is a bounce-back candidate.

Top Week 5 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top buy-low candidates is Eagles running back D'Andre Swift. A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Swift was a productive player when healthy for three seasons in Detroit, but the Lions ultimately chose to move in another direction at running back. Swift signed with the Eagles and looked like he might be buried on the Eagles depth chart during training camp, but has risen quickly and now looks like the top option in a potent offense.

After touching the ball only twice in the first week of the season, Swift rumbled for 175 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 2. He's followed that up with 30 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks and played more than half of Philadelphia's offensive snaps in each game. Kaylor is advising giving up a low-end RB1 or WR1 to pencil Swift in as a running back starter the rest of the way.

Kaylor is also advising managers to sell high on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He's one of the most versatile players in the league and showcased how high his ceiling can be during a 2021 season in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six scores while also rushing for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he followed that up with a less-than-stellar 2022 season and has been a boom-or-bust player again in 2023.

"I love Samuel as a player, but when it comes to fantasy football, he's just too inconsistent for me. He's going to be battling for touches with Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, etc. all year, and I just don't think you can count on him to produce every week," Kaylor told SportsLine. For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 5 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

How to identify top Week 5 Fantasy football trade targets

