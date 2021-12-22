Injuries continue to wreak havoc on Fantasy football rosters as we begin to look ahead to the second round of the playoffs in most leagues. Most notably, two prominent Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars went down in Week 15. Chris Godwin, just outside the top five in Fantasy scoring at wide receiver, is now out for the season with a knee injury. New Orleans' Marquez Callaway, who had 112 receiving yards and was targeted nine times on Sunday, could be one viable replacement on waivers. Leonard Fournette, who had risen to RB3 overall, is now expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a hamstring injury. Ronald Jones, who had 71 yards from scrimmage in relief of Fournette in Week 15, becomes an immediate Fantasy starter.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 16

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 16 waiver wire: Miami Dolphins running back Duke Johnson. Johnson got the start for Miami in Week 15 and delivered the kind of impressive rushing performance that the team has long been searching for. In his debut for his hometown team, Johnson rumbled for 107 yards and two TDs. He injected new life into Miami's ground game, running with authority and tenacity.

Johnson took full advantage of a matchup with a woeful Jets defense and now has likely earned more playing time in the Dolphins backfield. He could even threaten Myles Gaskin's previous standing as the No. 1 RB for Miami. Prior to Sunday, Johnson was a Fantasy afterthought who may have been previously misused by the Browns and Texans and was never given a chance by the Jaguars. Now he has the potential to be reborn as an NFL player and Fantasy contributor at the most important time of the season.

Engel is also strongly recommending Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. He caught two TD passes on Sunday and now has four scoring receptions in his last three games. When Emmanuel Sanders was signed by Buffalo in the offseason, Davis' Fantasy outlook seemed to dim. But Sanders had been falling off in production recently and a knee injury forced him to sit out in Week 15.

Davis continued to emerge as a more prominent playmaker in the Buffalo passing game vs. Carolina. catching five passes for 85 yards. He has been targeted 15 times in the past two games. Davis' role is increasing in a potent passing game at the most important point of the Fantasy Football season.

