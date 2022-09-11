leonard-fournette-3-1400.jpg

If you were charting the trajectory of every running back in Fantasy since the start of training camp, I'm not sure you could find two players moving in opposite directions faster than Antonio Gibson and Dameon Pierce. Gibson seemingly lost his grip on the Commanders starting job during camp while Pierce emerged from camp as the no-doubts-about-it lead rusher for the Texans

And yet, at least in Week 1, I'm ranking Gibson comfortably higher. Gibson has the benefit of a much easier matchup – vs. Jacksonville as opposed to vs. Indianapolis for Pierce – but I also just think he's a more sure thing in a vacuum, at least for the first four weeks of the season. With Brian Robinson on the NFI list until at least after Week 4, Gibson figures to slide right back into the role that saw him total 1,300-plus yards in 16 games last season. 

Gibson and Pierce are probably pretty safe bets for similar rush attempts as their teams' respective lead rushers, but I do feel more confident that Gibson is going to have something of a receiving role than Pierce – J.D. McKissic will obviously play a big role, but Gibson still had 42 catches last season. I don't know if I can trust PIerce to play that big a role in the passing game this early on. 

Obviously, the matchup helps – the Colts allowed the fewest points to running backs in Fantasy last season – but the situations they are in do too. The Commanders ranked 12th in rushing last season and did it while averaging 4.3 yards per carry as a team; the Texans were dead last in yards and yards per carry, at a miserable 3.4 per game. Pierce looks like a pretty talented player, but this situation is just a rough one, especially compounded by the matchup. I do have Pierce as a viable starting option, albeit more like a fringe RB2/3 than a must-start guy. 

Gibson is closer to the latter for me, and it'll be interesting to see what happens if Robinson is healthy by Week 5 but Gibson has gotten off to a strong start. I think Gibson could see more of a pass-catching role while splitting rushing downs, and could actually be an even better Fantasy option if that were the case. It's not the likeliest outcome, but if he gets off to a strong start, it's possible. 

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. CLE
  2. Jonathan Taylor @HOU
  3. Alvin Kamara @ATL
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. LV
  5. Derrick Henry vs. NYG
  6. Leonard Fournette @DAL
  7. Najee Harris @CIN
  8. D'Andre Swift vs. PHI
  9. Joe Mixon vs. PIT
  10. James Conner vs. KC
  11. Saquon Barkley @TEN
  12. Dalvin Cook vs. GB
  13. Aaron Jones @MIN
  14. David Montgomery vs. SF
  15. Javonte Williams @SEA
  16. Antonio Gibson vs. JAX
  17. Elijah Mitchell @CHI
  18. Nick Chubb @CAR
  19. Josh Jacobs @LAC
  20. Ezekiel Elliott vs. TB
  21. Miles Sanders @DET
  22. Chase Edmonds vs. NE
  23. Travis Etienne @WAS
  24. Nyheim Hines @HOU
  25. Rashaad Penny vs. DEN
  26. Dameon Pierce vs. IND
  27. Damien Harris @MIA
  28. Rhamondre Stevenson @MIA
  29. Kareem Hunt @CAR
  30. Michael Carter vs. BAL
  31. AJ Dillon @MIN
  32. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NO
  33. Kenyan Drake @NYJ
  34. J.D. McKissic vs. JAX
  35. Breece Hall vs. BAL
  36. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ARI
  37. Tony Pollard vs. TB
  38. Ameer Abdullah @LAC
  39. Melvin Gordon @SEA
  40. Jamaal Williams vs. PHI
  41. Damien Williams vs. NO
  42. James Robinson @WAS
  43. Raheem Mostert vs. NE
  44. Mike Davis @NYJ
  45. Alexander Mattison vs. GB
  46. Kenneth Gainwell @DET
  47. Rex Burkhead vs. IND
  48. Rachaad White @DAL
  49. Eno Benjamin vs. KC
  50. Mark Ingram @ATL
  51. Sony Michel vs. LV
  52. Dontrell Hilliard vs. NYG
  53. Jeff Wilson @CHI
  54. D'Onta Foreman vs. CLE
  55. Isaiah Pacheco @ARI
  56. Amari Rodgers @MIN
  57. Myles Gaskin vs. NE