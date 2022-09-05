tee-higgins-usatsi.jpg
Putting together rankings for Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season always requires some amount of assuming, but it feels like nearly the whole wide receiver position requires you to go out on a limb this season. Between high-end options switching teams this offseason -- Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, Amari Cooper, among others -- and high-end options playing with new quarterbacks -- D.J. Moore, Michael Pittman, Diontae Johnson, DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy, again, among others -- there are just a ton of question marks about the position.

There's still a ton of talent at wide receiver, but the range of expectations for many of the higher-end options is just a lot wider than we're used to seeing. Adams, for instance, is dealing with a QB downgrade from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr. However, the Raiders offense should also pass more than the Packers did last season, and Adams has that whole college teammate connection with Carr, so it could be a smoother transition than you think. Or, he could be totally held back by a QB who has never been nearly as comfortable taking high-risk, high-reward chances as Rodgers. 

And then you've got Hill, who is dealing with an even more stark contrast, moving on from the massive-armed Patrick Mahomes to the ... uh, slightly-less-massive-armed Tua Tagovailoa. Hill is also in an offense coached by first-timer Mike McDaniels, and while I'm optimistic about what that combination could mean -- McDaniels comes from the Kyle Shanahan school of coaching -- it's certainly a pretty massive unknown for a guy who has been one of the most reliable big-play receivers we've ever seen.

Week 1 will provide us some answers to those and more questions, and it's possible I'm going back into my projections spreadsheet for Week 2 with some wildly different assumptions than the ones I have now. For now, this is the best I can do, given the situations we're dealing with. 

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. BUF
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. GB
  3. Davante Adams @LAC
  4. Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
  5. Stefon Diggs @LAR
  6. CeeDee Lamb vs. TB
  7. Tyreek Hill vs. NE
  8. Mike Evans @DAL
  9. Keenan Allen vs. LV
  10. D.J. Moore vs. CLE
  11. Tee Higgins vs. PIT
  12. Deebo Samuel @CHI
  13. Michael Pittman Jr. @HOU
  14. Brandin Cooks vs. IND
  15. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. PHI
  16. A.J. Brown @DET
  17. Marquise Brown vs. KC
  18. Diontae Johnson @CIN
  19. Mike Williams vs. LV
  20. Darnell Mooney vs. SF
  21. Elijah Moore vs. BAL
  22. Michael Thomas @ATL
  23. JuJu Smith-Schuster @ARI
  24. Adam Thielen vs. GB
  25. Allen Robinson vs. BUF
  26. Jaylen Waddle vs. NE
  27. Robert Woods vs. NYG
  28. DK Metcalf vs. DEN
  29. Terry McLaurin vs. JAX
  30. Hunter Renfrow @LAC
  31. Jerry Jeudy @SEA
  32. Julio Jones @DAL
  33. Courtland Sutton @SEA
  34. Kadarius Toney @TEN
  35. Drake London vs. NO
  36. Gabe Davis @LAR
  37. Amari Cooper @CAR
  38. Christian Kirk @WAS
  39. Tyler Lockett vs. DEN
  40. Allen Lazard @MIN
  41. Rashod Bateman @NYJ
  42. Isaiah McKenzie @LAR
  43. Russell Gage @DAL
  44. DeVante Parker @MIA
  45. Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
  46. DeVonta Smith @DET
  47. Corey Davis vs. BAL
  48. Chris Olave @ATL
  49. Chase Claypool @CIN
  50. Brandon Aiyuk @CHI
  51. Robby Anderson vs. CLE
  52. Jarvis Landry @ATL
  53. George Pickens @CIN
  54. Sammy Watkins @MIN
  55. Nico Collins vs. IND
  56. Rondale Moore vs. KC
  57. Mecole Hardman @ARI
  58. Curtis Samuel vs. JAX
  59. DJ Chark vs. PHI
  60. Treylon Burks vs. NYG