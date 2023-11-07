The wide receiver position is kind of in tough shape right now for Fantasy Football, and it's kind of hard to find reasons to be optimistic about things turning around.

We got a good example of that in Monday's game between the Jets and Chargers, where injuries have really made it tough to have any optimism on either side. I mean, sure, Keenan Allen is still awesome, and he's tied to a very good QB and should be a no-doubt-about-it, must-start Fantasy option moving forward. But … that's it on the Chargers, with Mike Williams and Josh Palmer on IR and Quentin Johnston just so clearly not ready for prime time at this point.

But the bigger issue was on the opposite side Monday night, where Garrett Wilson is so clearly one of the most talented wide receivers in the league and it just so clearly doesn't matter. Wilson had seven catches for 80 yards on 13 targets Monday, and it felt like a minor miracle he was even that good with the level of quarterback play the Jets are getting from Zach Wilson. Zach Wilson wasn't supposed to be the starting quarterback for the Jets, obviously, but he is, and the Jets let the deadline pass without making an upgrade, so we're stuck with Garrett Wilson being held back, with only the longshot of all longshot hopes that Rodgers might be able to come back at some point from his ruptured Achilles.

And that's increasingly an issue across the NFL right now. Nine different teams in Week 10 are down to their backup QB, and that's not even counting situations like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Carolina, Green Bay, and New England, where Plan A looks pretty hapless much of the time. I don't know if it's a league-wide crisis, but it's definitely a gigantic problem for the wide receiver position, with so many teams looking, frankly, hopeless in the passing game right now.

You might want to go away from someone like George Pickens, Amari Cooper, or Garrett Wilson, but you probably just don't have any other options. That's not to say any of those guys are necessarily must-start options. But, it's not like there are a ton of those around these days – in Week 10, there might only be a half-dozen or so wide receivers I truly feel confident will get me 15-plus PPR points in Week 10.

To be clear, this isn't just a wide receiver problem: League-wide scoring is down to 21.7 points per team per game, the lowest mark since 2017. QB player has been a problem for much of the league, and the attrition from injuries has made it so it's hard to be optimistic about most of those situations. That's dragging the entire offensive spectrum down, but we're really feeling it at wide receiver right now, and that makes it harder to have much confidence in our rankings. The gap between WR20 and WR40 might be smaller right now than it's been in a very, very long time.

Here are my full rankings for Week 10 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings