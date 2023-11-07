garrett-wilson-new-york-jets-usatsi.jpg
The wide receiver position is kind of in tough shape right now for Fantasy Football, and it's kind of hard to find reasons to be optimistic about things turning around. 

We got a good example of that in Monday's game between the Jets and Chargers, where injuries have really made it tough to have any optimism on either side. I mean, sure, Keenan Allen is still awesome, and he's tied to a very good QB and should be a no-doubt-about-it, must-start Fantasy option moving forward. But … that's it on the Chargers, with Mike Williams and Josh Palmer on IR and Quentin Johnston just so clearly not ready for prime time at this point.

But the bigger issue was on the opposite side Monday night, where Garrett Wilson is so clearly one of the most talented wide receivers in the league and it just so clearly doesn't matter. Wilson had seven catches for 80 yards on 13 targets Monday, and it felt like a minor miracle he was even that good with the level of quarterback play the Jets are getting from Zach Wilson. Zach Wilson wasn't supposed to be the starting quarterback for the Jets, obviously, but he is, and the Jets let the deadline pass without making an upgrade, so we're stuck with Garrett Wilson being held back, with only the longshot of all longshot hopes that Rodgers might be able to come back at some point from his ruptured Achilles.

And that's increasingly an issue across the NFL right now. Nine different teams in Week 10 are down to their backup QB, and that's not even counting situations like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Carolina, Green Bay, and New England, where Plan A looks pretty hapless much of the time. I don't know if it's a league-wide crisis, but it's definitely a gigantic problem for the wide receiver position, with so many teams looking, frankly, hopeless in the passing game right now.

You might want to go away from someone like George Pickens, Amari Cooper, or Garrett Wilson, but you probably just don't have any other options. That's not to say any of those guys are necessarily must-start options. But, it's not like there are a ton of those around these days – in Week 10, there might only be a half-dozen or so wide receivers I truly feel confident will get me 15-plus PPR points in Week 10. 

To be clear, this isn't just a wide receiver problem: League-wide scoring is down to 21.7 points per team per game, the lowest mark since 2017. QB player has been a problem for much of the league, and the attrition from injuries has made it so it's hard to be optimistic about most of those situations. That's dragging the entire offensive spectrum down, but we're really feeling it at wide receiver right now, and that makes it harder to have much confidence in our rankings. The gap between WR20 and WR40 might be smaller right now than it's been in a very, very long time. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 10 at wide receiver for PPR leagues: 

Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Ja'Marr Chase vs. HOU
  2. Stefon Diggs vs. DEN
  3. Amon-Ra St. Brown @LAC
  4. CeeDee Lamb vs. NYG
  5. Keenan Allen vs. DET
  6. Tee Higgins vs. HOU
  7. Chris Olave @MIN
  8. Adam Thielen @CHI
  9. Davante Adams vs. NYJ
  10. Garrett Wilson @LV
  11. Chris Godwin vs. TEN
  12. DeAndre Hopkins @TB
  13. Terry McLaurin @SEA
  14. Mike Evans vs. TEN
  15. Diontae Johnson vs. GB
  16. Michael Pittman @NE
  17. Zay Flowers vs. CLE
  18. Tank Dell @CIN
  19. Amari Cooper @BAL
  20. D.J. Moore vs. CAR
  21. Tyler Lockett vs. WAS
  22. Christian Kirk vs. SF
  23. Brandon Aiyuk @JAX
  24. Deebo Samuel @JAX
  25. DK Metcalf vs. WAS
  26. Nico Collins @CIN
  27. Marquise Brown vs. ATL
  28. Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
  29. Jordan Addison vs. NO
  30. Calvin Ridley vs. SF
  31. Jahan Dotson @SEA
  32. George Pickens vs. GB
  33. Courtland Sutton @BUF
  34. Jerry Jeudy @BUF
  35. Curtis Samuel @SEA
  36. Romeo Doubs @PIT
  37. Gabe Davis vs. DEN
  38. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. WAS
  39. Rashid Shaheed @MIN
  40. Demario Douglas vs. IND
  41. Tyler Boyd vs. HOU
  42. Michael Thomas @MIN
  43. Brandin Cooks vs. NYG
  44. Elijah Moore @BAL
  45. Jayden Reed @PIT
  46. D.J. Chark @CHI
  47. Josh Reynolds @LAC
  48. Noah Brown @CIN
  49. Jonathan Mingo @CHI
  50. Khalil Shakir vs. DEN
  51. Quentin Johnston vs. DET
  52. Rondale Moore vs. ATL
  53. Treylon Burks @TB
  54. Christian Watson @PIT
  55. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. IND
  56. Jameson Williams @LAC
  57. Jake Bobo vs. WAS
  58. Wan'Dale Robinson @DAL
  59. Michael Gallup vs. NYG
  60. Darius Slayton @DAL