kyler-murray-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

The QB position continues to be hit hard by injuries, with eight different starting quarterbacks having been on IR or the PUP list at some point this season, including Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson this week. That list doesn't include Justin Fields, who missed four games with his thumb injury but is making his return in Week 11 against the Lions. Fields' injury came at an especially bad time as he had put together two of the best passing performances of his career, with four touchdowns in each game prior to the injury. He also rushed for 279 yards against the Lions last season, so while there's certainly some risk involved in starting him coming off the injury, the upside makes it a worthwhile gamble. 

Matthew Stafford is also returning to the lineup this week after missing one game (plus the bye) with his own thumb injury. He practiced all week and should be good to go, but he's more of a QB2, with his returning more representing good news for Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp than anything else. 

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 11:

Week 11 QB Rankings

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. PHI
  2. Jalen Hurts @KC
  3. Josh Allen vs. NYJ
  4. Tua Tagovailoa vs. LV
  5. Dak Prescott @CAR
  6. Jared Goff vs. CHI
  7. Sam Howell vs. NYG
  8. C.J. Stroud vs. ARI
  9. Justin Fields @DET
  10. Justin Herbert @GB
  11. Joshua Dobbs @DEN
  12. Brock Purdy vs. TB
  13. Kyler Murray @HOU
  14. Trevor Lawrence vs. TEN
  15. Russell Wilson vs. MIN
  16. Matthew Stafford vs. SEA
  17. Geno Smith @LAR
  18. Jordan Love vs. LAC
  19. Will Levis @JAX
  20. Kenny Pickett @CLE
  21. Baker Mayfield @SF
  22. Zach Wilson @BUF
  23. Bryce Young vs. DAL
  24. Aidan O'Connell @MIA
  25. Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. PIT
  26. Tommy DeVito @WAS