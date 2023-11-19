The QB position continues to be hit hard by injuries, with eight different starting quarterbacks having been on IR or the PUP list at some point this season, including Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson this week. That list doesn't include Justin Fields, who missed four games with his thumb injury but is making his return in Week 11 against the Lions. Fields' injury came at an especially bad time as he had put together two of the best passing performances of his career, with four touchdowns in each game prior to the injury. He also rushed for 279 yards against the Lions last season, so while there's certainly some risk involved in starting him coming off the injury, the upside makes it a worthwhile gamble.

Matthew Stafford is also returning to the lineup this week after missing one game (plus the bye) with his own thumb injury. He practiced all week and should be good to go, but he's more of a QB2, with his returning more representing good news for Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp than anything else.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 11:

Week 11 QB Rankings