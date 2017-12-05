Fantasy Football Week 14: Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver wire RBs to pick up

Need a running back for the stretch run? Peyton Barber could be a league-winner. Benny Sieu / USA TODAY Sports

The pendulum has shifted a bit back toward running backs after a few years of receivers dominating, but that doesn't mean there is a ton of depth at the position. Injuries are the one constant for players who touch the ball 20-plus times per game, which means you always need help at this position.

Good thing there are some good options available this week, starting with Peyton Barber in Tampa. He took over for an injured Doug Martin in Week 13, and he played so well he may not give the job back. He's the top option, but he won't be alone, if you miss out. Watch the video from Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today to see who else Jamey Eisenberg recommends adding.

Check out the rest of Jamey's Waiver Wire column for Week 14 here.