Fantasy Football Week 15: Rest-of-season rankings and trade values

As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see where your players rank for the rest of the season.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats. 

And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. 

Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.   

Running backs


NonPPR
Todd Gurley, LAR5558
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL5356
Saquon Barkley, NYG5256
Christian McCaffrey, CAR4852
Alvin Kamara, NO4044
Melvin Gordon, LAC3740
Nick Chubb, CLE3638
Aaron Jones, GB3437
Phillip Lindsay, DEN3335
Joe Mixon, CIN3033
James Conner, PIT3033
Leonard Fournette, JAC2729
David Johnson, ARI2528
Dalvin Cook, MIN2224
Chris Carson, SEA2122
Sony Michel, NE2121
Kerryon Johnson, DET1821
Tarik Cohen, CHI1720
Mark Ingram, NO1618
James White, NE1518
Lamar Miller, HOU1516
Spencer Ware, KC1516
Gus Edwards, BAL1515
Josh Adams, PHI1415
Jeffrey Wilson, SF1315
Marlon Mack, IND1314
Kenyan Drake, MIA1113
Doug Martin, OAK1113
Matt Breida, SF1012
Adrian Peterson, WAS1011
LeSean McCoy, BUF910
Derrick Henry, TEN910
Austin Ekeler, LAC810
Tevin Coleman, ATL89
Jordan Howard, CHI88
Ito Smith, ATL78
Dion Lewis, TEN78
Peyton Barber, TB77
Jaylen Samuels, PIT68
Jalen Richard, OAK57
T.J. Yeldon, JAC56
Justin Jackson, LAC56
Rashaad Penny, SEA55
Royce Freeman, DEN55
Latavius Murray, MIN55

Wide receivers


NonPPR
Julio Jones, ATL4347
Davante Adams, GB4145
Antonio Brown, PIT4145
Odell Beckham, NYG3943
Adam Thielen, MIN3336
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU3842
Michael Thomas, NO3842
Tyreek Hill, KC3740
Keenan Allen, LAC3539
T.Y. Hilton, IND3438
Stefon Diggs, MIN2832
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT3033
Amari Cooper, DAL2932
Mike Evans, TB2528
Brandin Cooks, LAR2427
Julian Edelman, NE2024
Robert Woods, LAR1821
Kenny Golladay, DET1720
Josh Gordon, NE1619
Corey Davis, TEN1518
Tyler Lockett, SEA1315
D.J. Moore, CAR1417
Tyler Boyd, CIN1417
Courtland Sutton, DEN1012
Jarvis Landry, CLE911
Dante Pettis, SF911
Doug Baldwin, SEA811
Adam Humphries, TB811
Alshon Jeffery, PHI79
Chris Godwin, TB79
Allen Robinson, CHI68
Golden Tate, PHI68
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI58
Calvin Ridley, ATL57
Dede Westbrook, JAC57
Josh Reynolds, LAR57

Tight ends


NonPPR
Travis Kelce, KC3337
Zach Ertz, PHI2933
George Kittle, SF2125
Eric Ebron, IND1922
Rob Gronkowski, NE1720
Jared Cook, OAK1619
David Njoku, CLE79
Evan Engram, NYG79
Ian Thomas, CAR69
Jimmy Graham, GB67
Cameron Brate, TB67
Austin Hooper, ATL57

Quarterbacks


1QB2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC2856
Drew Brees, NO2244
Andrew Luck, IND2142
Russell Wilson, SEA1836
Matt Ryan, ATL1734
Philip Rivers, LAC1734
Tom Brady, NE1734
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT1734
Cam Newton, CAR1632
Aaron Rodgers, GB1632
Jared Goff, LAR1632
Jameis Winston, TB1632
Carson Wentz, PHI1530
Deshaun Watson, HOU1428
Kirk Cousins, MIN1224
Lamar Jackson, BAL1020
Dak Prescott, DAL1020
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI918
Baker Mayfield, CLE918
Marcus Mariota, TEN816
