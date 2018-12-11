Fantasy Football Week 15: Rest-of-season rankings and trade values

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats.

And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 55 58 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 53 56 Saquon Barkley, NYG 52 56 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 48 52 Alvin Kamara, NO 40 44 Melvin Gordon, LAC 37 40 Nick Chubb, CLE 36 38 Aaron Jones, GB 34 37 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 33 35 Joe Mixon, CIN 30 33 James Conner, PIT 30 33 Leonard Fournette, JAC 27 29 David Johnson, ARI 25 28 Dalvin Cook, MIN 22 24 Chris Carson, SEA 21 22 Sony Michel, NE 21 21 Kerryon Johnson, DET 18 21 Tarik Cohen, CHI 17 20 Mark Ingram, NO 16 18 James White, NE 15 18 Lamar Miller, HOU 15 16 Spencer Ware, KC 15 16 Gus Edwards, BAL 15 15 Josh Adams, PHI 14 15 Jeffrey Wilson, SF 13 15 Marlon Mack, IND 13 14 Kenyan Drake, MIA 11 13 Doug Martin, OAK 11 13 Matt Breida, SF 10 12 Adrian Peterson, WAS 10 11 LeSean McCoy, BUF 9 10 Derrick Henry, TEN 9 10 Austin Ekeler, LAC 8 10 Tevin Coleman, ATL 8 9 Jordan Howard, CHI 8 8 Ito Smith, ATL 7 8 Dion Lewis, TEN 7 8 Peyton Barber, TB 7 7 Jaylen Samuels, PIT 6 8 Jalen Richard, OAK 5 7 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 6 Justin Jackson, LAC 5 6 Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 5 Royce Freeman, DEN 5 5 Latavius Murray, MIN 5 5

Wide receivers



Non PPR Julio Jones, ATL 43 47 Davante Adams, GB 41 45 Antonio Brown, PIT 41 45 Odell Beckham, NYG 39 43 Adam Thielen, MIN 33 36 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 38 42 Michael Thomas, NO 38 42 Tyreek Hill, KC 37 40 Keenan Allen, LAC 35 39 T.Y. Hilton, IND 34 38 Stefon Diggs, MIN 28 32 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 30 33 Amari Cooper, DAL 29 32 Mike Evans, TB 25 28 Brandin Cooks, LAR 24 27 Julian Edelman, NE 20 24 Robert Woods, LAR 18 21 Kenny Golladay, DET 17 20 Josh Gordon, NE 16 19 Corey Davis, TEN 15 18 Tyler Lockett, SEA 13 15 D.J. Moore, CAR 14 17 Tyler Boyd, CIN 14 17 Courtland Sutton, DEN 10 12 Jarvis Landry, CLE 9 11 Dante Pettis, SF 9 11 Doug Baldwin, SEA 8 11 Adam Humphries, TB 8 11 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 7 9 Chris Godwin, TB 7 9 Allen Robinson, CHI 6 8 Golden Tate, PHI 6 8 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 5 8 Calvin Ridley, ATL 5 7 Dede Westbrook, JAC 5 7 Josh Reynolds, LAR 5 7

Tight ends



Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 33 37 Zach Ertz, PHI 29 33 George Kittle, SF 21 25 Eric Ebron, IND 19 22 Rob Gronkowski, NE 17 20 Jared Cook, OAK 16 19 David Njoku, CLE 7 9 Evan Engram, NYG 7 9 Ian Thomas, CAR 6 9 Jimmy Graham, GB 6 7 Cameron Brate, TB 6 7 Austin Hooper, ATL 5 7

Quarterbacks