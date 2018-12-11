Fantasy Football Week 15: Rest-of-season rankings and trade values
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see where your players rank for the rest of the season.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats.
And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.
Running backs
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|55
|58
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|53
|56
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|52
|56
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|48
|52
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|40
|44
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|37
|40
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|36
|38
|Aaron Jones, GB
|34
|37
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|33
|35
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|30
|33
|James Conner, PIT
|30
|33
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|27
|29
|David Johnson, ARI
|25
|28
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|22
|24
|Chris Carson, SEA
|21
|22
|Sony Michel, NE
|21
|21
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|18
|21
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|17
|20
|Mark Ingram, NO
|16
|18
|James White, NE
|15
|18
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|15
|16
|Spencer Ware, KC
|15
|16
|Gus Edwards, BAL
|15
|15
|Josh Adams, PHI
|14
|15
|Jeffrey Wilson, SF
|13
|15
|Marlon Mack, IND
|13
|14
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|11
|13
|Doug Martin, OAK
|11
|13
|Matt Breida, SF
|10
|12
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|10
|11
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|9
|10
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|9
|10
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|8
|10
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|8
|9
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|8
|8
|Ito Smith, ATL
|7
|8
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|7
|8
|Peyton Barber, TB
|7
|7
|Jaylen Samuels, PIT
|6
|8
|Jalen Richard, OAK
|5
|7
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|5
|6
|Justin Jackson, LAC
|5
|6
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|5
|5
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|5
|5
|Latavius Murray, MIN
|5
|5
Wide receivers
|Non
|PPR
|Julio Jones, ATL
|43
|47
|Davante Adams, GB
|41
|45
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|41
|45
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|39
|43
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|33
|36
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|38
|42
|Michael Thomas, NO
|38
|42
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|37
|40
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|35
|39
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|34
|38
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|28
|32
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|30
|33
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|29
|32
|Mike Evans, TB
|25
|28
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|24
|27
|Julian Edelman, NE
|20
|24
|Robert Woods, LAR
|18
|21
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|17
|20
|Josh Gordon, NE
|16
|19
|Corey Davis, TEN
|15
|18
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|13
|15
|D.J. Moore, CAR
|14
|17
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|14
|17
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|10
|12
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|9
|11
|Dante Pettis, SF
|9
|11
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|8
|11
|Adam Humphries, TB
|8
|11
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|7
|9
|Chris Godwin, TB
|7
|9
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|6
|8
|Golden Tate, PHI
|6
|8
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|5
|8
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|5
|7
|Dede Westbrook, JAC
|5
|7
|Josh Reynolds, LAR
|5
|7
Tight ends
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|33
|37
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|29
|33
|George Kittle, SF
|21
|25
|Eric Ebron, IND
|19
|22
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|17
|20
|Jared Cook, OAK
|16
|19
|David Njoku, CLE
|7
|9
|Evan Engram, NYG
|7
|9
|Ian Thomas, CAR
|6
|9
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|6
|7
|Cameron Brate, TB
|6
|7
|Austin Hooper, ATL
|5
|7
Quarterbacks
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|28
|56
|Drew Brees, NO
|22
|44
|Andrew Luck, IND
|21
|42
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|18
|36
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|17
|34
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|17
|34
|Tom Brady, NE
|17
|34
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|17
|34
|Cam Newton, CAR
|16
|32
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|16
|32
|Jared Goff, LAR
|16
|32
|Jameis Winston, TB
|16
|32
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|15
|30
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|14
|28
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|12
|24
|Lamar Jackson, BAL
|10
|20
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|10
|20
|Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
|9
|18
|Baker Mayfield, CLE
|9
|18
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|8
|16
