Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Can Dante Pettis and Elijah McGuire help you move on in the playoffs?

60% Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers WR

Pettis has been highly productive for three games in a row, and now we don't have to worry about Pierre Garcon coming back from injury this season. In the past three games, Pettis has 12 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, with the highlight his performance at Seattle in Week 13 with five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. I consider Pettis a must-start Fantasy receiver in Week 15.

30% Chris Conley Kansas City Chiefs WR

Conley could take on a big role if Hill is unable to play Thursday against the Chargers since we know Watkins is still out for several weeks. In deeper leagues, you also might consider Demarcus Robinson (0 percent) just in case the Chiefs need help at receiver, and Kelvin Benjamin will likely only suit up in an emergency situation. Conley has basically played three games since Watkins first got hurt early in Week 11 at the Rams, and he has 12 catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 18 targets over that span. He's a No. 3 receiver in Week 15 with Hill expected to play, but he would be a must-start option in all leagues if Hill is out.

24% Curtis Samuel Carolina Panthers WR

Samuel is playing well of late, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 against the Saints. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, but his best performances have come in the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland. In those two outings, he has 10 catches for 168 yards on 19 targets, emerging as Carolina's most productive receiver in that span. This week, he's taking on a Saints defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Samuel should once again be considered a sleeper with upside.

62% Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Westbrook had a strong performance in Week 14 at Tennessee with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his past three games. He seems to have connected well with Cody Kessler, and he has a favorable matchup against Washington in Week 15 at home. Washington has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.

2% Taywan Taylor Tennessee Titans WR

Taylor missed three games with a foot injury prior to returning in Week 13 against the Jets, and he's played well since returning. He had three catches for 104 yards on five targets against the Jets, followed by six catches for 59 yards on seven targets against the Jaguars, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each game over that span. He should continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver behind Corey Davis, and Taylor is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 15 at the Giants.

10% DaeSean Hamilton Denver Broncos WR

In the first game without Sanders, Hamilton and Patrick both played well in Week 14 at San Francisco. Hamilton replaced Sanders in the slot, and he had seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Patrick had seven catches for 85 yards on 10 targets. Both have the chance to be useful in Week 15 against the Browns, and I like Hamilton better than Patrick, although both are No. 3 Fantasy receivers. And I would still play Courtland Sutton over either because he has more upside.

62% Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR

Stills complained about his role in the offense prior to Week 13 against Buffalo, and it worked. In the past two games, Stills has 12 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he has at least 13 PPR points in each outing. He was a star in Week 14 against New England with eight catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he helped set up the Miami Miracle with the initial reception before tossing it to DeVante Parker, who then got it to Kenyan Drake for the score. Most weeks, Stills would be higher on this list given his recent production, but he plays at Minnesota in Week 15, which could mean a matchup with Xavier Rhodes. As such, Stills is just a low-end option this week despite his recent success.

0% Isaiah McKenzie Buffalo Bills WR

McKenzie could end up getting more carries for the Bills if McCoy and Ivory are out in Week 15 against Detroit, after he had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Jets. He also added four catches for 47 yards on seven targets. In Week 13 at Miami, McKenzie also had four catches for 46 yards on four targets. He's a low-end option in most leagues if McCoy or Ivory play, but if he's expected to see time in the backfield then that greatly enhances his Fantasy value. Foster is also worth a look in deeper leagues this week against the Lions, as he just had seven catches for 104 yards on seven targets against the Jets. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and this is a favorable matchup against Detroit. You can also consider Zay Jones a sleeper as well despite his poor outing in Week 14 with just three catches for 22 yards, as he still got nine targets to lead the team.

16% John Ross Cincinnati Bengals WR

It's completely unreliable, but in the past four games that A.J. Green (toe) has missed, Ross has scored a touchdown. The latest example was in Week 14 at the Chargers when he had two catches for 11 yards and a score on four targets. He hasn't had more than 40 yards in any of his past five games or more than three catches, but when Green has been out, he's scored touchdowns. In deeper leagues, you can take a chance on Ross as a Hail Mary play with the hope that he scores again in Week 15 against the Raiders.

22% Robby Anderson New York Jets WR

Anderson is worth a flier this week against the Texans with Enunwa banged up, and he could build off his quality performance in Week 14 at Buffalo when he had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Anderson now has seven targets in consecutive games, and hopefully he can finish the season strong after a disappointing campaign. Anderson only has three games this season with double digits in PPR, but the Texans have allowed six receivers to either score or gain at least 80 receiving yards in their past three games.

43% Randall Cobb Green Bay Packers WR