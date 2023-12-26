Injuries are always an issue at the running back position, but as of Monday of Week 17, there don't seem to be too many we'll be tracking heading into the Fantasy Football championship week.

The new injury we're following coming out of Week 16's action is to Isiah Pacheco. He left Monday's game against the Raiders with a concussion, and with the Chiefs playing Monday this week, he's got one fewer day to get cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. If he plays, it's a pretty good spot for Pacheco, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be a less exciting option. We've seen him in the Chiefs offense when it was very good, and he was rarely more than a touchdown-or-bust option for Fantasy, and the Chiefs aren't producing many touchdown opportunities these days. Edwards-Helaire is just a fringe RB2 if Pacheco is out.

We'll also continue to monitor Josh Jacobs' status heading into Week 17. He got in just one limited practice last week and has missed two games in a row, with Zamir White looking very good in his absence. He rushed for 145 yards Sunday against the Chiefs and has 32 PPR points in two games with Jacobs out. He's in the RB2/3 range if Jacobs has to miss another game.

We'll also be tracking the status of Zack Moss (forearm), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Brian Robinson (hamstring), and D'Onta Foreman (person) for Week 17.

Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at running back for PPR leagues:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 17 Running Back Rankings