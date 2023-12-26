Injuries are always an issue at the running back position, but as of Monday of Week 17, there don't seem to be too many we'll be tracking heading into the Fantasy Football championship week.
The new injury we're following coming out of Week 16's action is to Isiah Pacheco. He left Monday's game against the Raiders with a concussion, and with the Chiefs playing Monday this week, he's got one fewer day to get cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. If he plays, it's a pretty good spot for Pacheco, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be a less exciting option. We've seen him in the Chiefs offense when it was very good, and he was rarely more than a touchdown-or-bust option for Fantasy, and the Chiefs aren't producing many touchdown opportunities these days. Edwards-Helaire is just a fringe RB2 if Pacheco is out.
We'll also continue to monitor Josh Jacobs' status heading into Week 17. He got in just one limited practice last week and has missed two games in a row, with Zamir White looking very good in his absence. He rushed for 145 yards Sunday against the Chiefs and has 32 PPR points in two games with Jacobs out. He's in the RB2/3 range if Jacobs has to miss another game.
We'll also be tracking the status of Zack Moss (forearm), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Brian Robinson (hamstring), and D'Onta Foreman (person) for Week 17.
Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at running back for PPR leagues:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 17 Running Back Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey @WAS
- Alvin Kamara @TB
- Kyren Williams @NYG
- Rachaad White vs. NO
- Jahmyr Gibbs @DAL
- Bijan Robinson @CHI
- Jonathan Taylor vs. LV
- James Cook vs. NE
- Breece Hall @CLE
- D'Andre Swift vs. ARI
- Austin Ekeler @DEN
- Travis Etienne vs. CAR
- Tony Pollard vs. DET
- Saquon Barkley vs. LAR
- Ezekiel Elliott @BUF
- Derrick Henry @HOU
- Aaron Jones @MIN
- Joe Mixon @KC
- Chuba Hubbard @JAX
- Kenneth Walker vs. PIT
- Devin Singletary vs. TEN
- David Montgomery @DAL
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. CIN
- Javonte Williams vs. LAC
- Najee Harris @SEA
- Raheem Mostert @BAL
- Jaylen Warren @SEA
- Ty Chandler vs. GB
- James Conner @PHI
- Jerome Ford vs. NYJ
- Gus Edwards vs. MIA
- Antonio Gibson vs. SF
- De'Von Achane @BAL
- Zamir White @IND
- Tyjae Spears @HOU
- Khalil Herbert vs. ATL
- Roschon Johnson vs. ATL
- Tyler Allgeier @CHI
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. vs. SF
- Alexander Mattison vs. GB
- Leonard Fournette vs. NE
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. ARI
- Chase Brown @KC
- D'Ernest Johnson vs. CAR
- Justice Hill vs. MIA
- Zach Charbonnet vs. PIT
- Miles Sanders @JAX
- Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ
- Dalvin Cook @CLE
- Samaje Perine vs. LAC
- Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
- Rico Dowdle vs. DET
- Jeff Wilson Jr. @BAL
- Jamaal Williams @TB
- Trey Sermon vs. LV
- Melvin Gordon vs. MIA
- Jaleel McLaughlin vs. LAC
- Latavius Murray vs. NE
- Kenyan Drake @MIN
- Ronnie Rivers @NYG