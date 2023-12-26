isiah-pacheco-cbs.jpg
USATSI

Injuries are always an issue at the running back position, but as of Monday of Week 17, there don't seem to be too many we'll be tracking heading into the Fantasy Football championship week. 

The new injury we're following coming out of Week 16's action is to Isiah Pacheco. He left Monday's game against the Raiders with a concussion, and with the Chiefs playing Monday this week, he's got one fewer day to get cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. If he plays, it's a pretty good spot for Pacheco, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be a less exciting option. We've seen him in the Chiefs offense when it was very good, and he was rarely more than a touchdown-or-bust option for Fantasy, and the Chiefs aren't producing many touchdown opportunities these days. Edwards-Helaire is just a fringe RB2 if Pacheco is out. 

We'll also continue to monitor Josh Jacobs' status heading into Week 17. He got in just one limited practice last week and has missed two games in a row, with Zamir White looking very good in his absence. He rushed for 145 yards Sunday against the Chiefs and has 32 PPR points in two games with Jacobs out. He's in the RB2/3 range if Jacobs has to miss another game. 

We'll also be tracking the status of Zack Moss (forearm), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Brian Robinson (hamstring), and D'Onta Foreman (person) for Week 17. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 17 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 17 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey @WAS
  2. Alvin Kamara @TB
  3. Kyren Williams @NYG
  4. Rachaad White vs. NO
  5. Jahmyr Gibbs @DAL
  6. Bijan Robinson @CHI
  7. Jonathan Taylor vs. LV
  8. James Cook vs. NE
  9. Breece Hall @CLE
  10. D'Andre Swift vs. ARI
  11. Austin Ekeler @DEN
  12. Travis Etienne vs. CAR
  13. Tony Pollard vs. DET
  14. Saquon Barkley vs. LAR
  15. Ezekiel Elliott @BUF
  16. Derrick Henry @HOU
  17. Aaron Jones @MIN
  18. Joe Mixon @KC
  19. Chuba Hubbard @JAX
  20. Kenneth Walker vs. PIT
  21. Devin Singletary vs. TEN
  22. David Montgomery @DAL
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. CIN
  24. Javonte Williams vs. LAC
  25. Najee Harris @SEA
  26. Raheem Mostert @BAL
  27. Jaylen Warren @SEA
  28. Ty Chandler vs. GB
  29. James Conner @PHI
  30. Jerome Ford vs. NYJ
  31. Gus Edwards vs. MIA
  32. Antonio Gibson vs. SF
  33. De'Von Achane @BAL
  34. Zamir White @IND
  35. Tyjae Spears @HOU
  36. Khalil Herbert vs. ATL
  37. Roschon Johnson vs. ATL
  38. Tyler Allgeier @CHI
  39. Chris Rodriguez Jr. vs. SF
  40. Alexander Mattison vs. GB
  41. Leonard Fournette vs. NE
  42. Kenneth Gainwell vs. ARI
  43. Chase Brown @KC
  44. D'Ernest Johnson vs. CAR
  45. Justice Hill vs. MIA
  46. Zach Charbonnet vs. PIT
  47. Miles Sanders @JAX
  48. Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ
  49. Dalvin Cook @CLE
  50. Samaje Perine vs. LAC
  51. Dameon Pierce vs. TEN
  52. Rico Dowdle vs. DET
  53. Jeff Wilson Jr. @BAL
  54. Jamaal Williams @TB
  55. Trey Sermon vs. LV
  56. Melvin Gordon vs. MIA
  57. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. LAC
  58. Latavius Murray vs. NE
  59. Kenyan Drake @MIN
  60. Ronnie Rivers @NYG