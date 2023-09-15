Each week, I break down the DFS slate over at SportsLine where I provide not just my tiered DFS rankings and optimal lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel but also key DFS value plays that cover a few different categories. I go through my core values, which are at the core of my lineup-building strategy each week; my wide range of outcome values, which bring massive point-per-dollar potential but also high volatility; and my value plug-ins, which project to keep your lineup on pace for a strong score and are viable if you need the savings to pay up for expensive conviction plays.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks

$5,800 on DraftKings

$6,700 on FanDuel

Kenneth Walker feels like a bit of a safer value play. I hesitate to ever label Walker as safe with his relatively weak reception projection and inconsistency as a rusher. Plus, the Seahawks put starting tackle Abraham Lucas on IR, and their other starting tackle Charles Cross has yet to practice heading into this matchup with Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit.

But Walker's role feels safe after rookie Zach Charbonnet was an afterthought in Week 1. Walker played 65% of the snaps. That's way above what I expected from him in 2023. A whopping 71% of the RB rush attempts went to Walker -- it just didn't matter as the Seahawks produced the fewest total plays of any team in Week 1.

The concerns for Seattle's offensive line and overall offensive environment are baked into Walker's price tag. I'm intrigued by Walker, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett at their Week 2 price points, even after a dismal Week 1 showing for Seattle. This game has the third-highest over/under (47 points) on the slate, and Seattle has a decent 21-point implied team total even with the news that both tackles may miss this game.

Negative plays and an inability to find an offensive rhythm may preclude Seattle from producing enough offensive volume for these players to be relevant in Fantasy, but I think that it's just as likely that these explosive players make enough explosive plays to create a free-flowing offensive environment where Geno Smith can start ripping off shots with confidence and put some points on the board.

