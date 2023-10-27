Nico Collins is set up for a big performance in Week 8. He's going to be my favorite player on the DFS slate for FanDuel and DraftKings, and he should dominate Carolina's defense.



The Panthers have struggled with No. 1 receivers for most of this season, and I expect that to continue in Week 8 against Collins. Starting in Week 2, Chris Olave (14.6 PPR points), DK Metcalf (17.2 PPR points), Justin Jefferson (26.5 PPR points), Josh Reynolds (17.6 PPR points with Amon-Ra St. Brown out) and Tyreek Hill (28.3 PPR points) have all crushed Carolina's secondary. Jaylen Waddle (18.1 PPR points) also went off against this defense in Week 6.



Collins should follow suit, and he has at least 12 PPR points in four of six games this season. The Panthers also just placed safety Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) and pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) on injured reserve this week, and star edge rusher Brian Burns (elbow) missed practice Friday.



C.J. Stroud is my Start of the Week, and he should lean heavily on Collins in this matchup. He's $7,200 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings, and I expect him to be well worth that price in Week 8.

You can see two of my NFL Week 8 DFS lineups at SportsLine, and don't miss out on Jacob Gibbs' DFS Helper to take you through the key highlights of the player pool in Week 8.