Fantasy Football Week 8: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
47
51
Dalvin Cook
47
50
Saquon Barkley
44
48
Ezekiel Elliott
39
41
Nick Chubb
34
37
Leonard Fournette
29
32
Le'Veon Bell
28
32
Alvin Kamara
27
30
David Johnson
25
29
Chris Carson
25
27
Todd Gurley
23
25
Aaron Jones
22
24
James Conner
22
24
Derrick Henry
23
23
Marlon Mack
21
22
Mark Ingram
20
21
Josh Jacobs
20
21
Devonta Freeman
17
20
Phillip Lindsay
16
19
Melvin Gordon
14
16
Austin Ekeler
13
15
Sony Michel
13
14
Kerryon Johnson
11
13
Tevin Coleman
11
13
Chase Edmonds
10
12
Royce Freeman
9
12
LeSean McCoy
9
11
Jamaal Williams
9
11
Matt Breida
8
10
James White
6
10
Joe Mixon
8
9
David Montgomery
8
9
Ronald Jones
8
9
Miles Sanders
7
9
Devin Singletary
7
9
Latavius Murray
7
9
Ty Johnson
7
8
Jordan Howard
7
7
Carlos Hyde
7
7
Alexander Mattison
6
6
Tony Pollard
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
31
35
DeAndre Hopkins
29
33
Tyreek Hill
29
32
Chris Godwin
28
32
Julio Jones
27
31
Cooper Kupp
27
31
Amari Cooper
26
30
T.Y. Hilton
22
25
Mike Evans
21
24
Adam Thielen
21
24
Keenan Allen
20
24
Davante Adams
20
23
Tyler Lockett
20
23
Julian Edelman
18
22
Kenny Golladay
18
21
Odell Beckham
17
20
Stefon Diggs
16
19
JuJu Smith-Schuster
14
17
D.J. Chark
12
15
Courtland Sutton
11
15
Brandin Cooks
12
14
Terry McLaurin
11
14
A.J. Green
11
14
Robert Woods
11
14
Allen Robinson
10
14
Tyler Boyd
9
13
Alshon Jeffery
9
12
John Brown
9
12
D.J. Moore
8
12
Calvin Ridley
9
11
Michael Gallup
8
11
Larry Fitzgerald
7
9
Marquise Brown
7
9
Tyrell Williams
6
8
Christian Kirk
5
8
Sterling Shepard
5
8
Jamison Crowder
5
8
Marvin Jones
5
8
Josh Gordon
5
7
Curtis Samuel
5
7
Auden Tate
5
7
Golden Tate
5
7
Robby Anderson
5
7
Marques Valdes-Scantling
5
7
Phillip Dorsett
5
7
Mohamed Sanu
5
7
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
George Kittle
17
20
Austin Hooper
16
20
Hunter Henry
16
20
Travis Kelce
16
19
Evan Engram
15
18
Darren Waller
14
18
Zach Ertz
14
17
Mark Andrews
9
12
Gerald Everett
7
9
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Lamar Jackson
22
44
Deshaun Watson
22
44
Patrick Mahomes
21
42
Russell Wilson
20
40
Tom Brady
15
30
Aaron Rodgers
14
28
Dak Prescott
13
26
Kyler Murray
12
24
Matt Ryan
11
22
Carson Wentz
9
18
Matthew Stafford
8
16
Jacoby Brissett
8
16
DST
Player
Non
Patriots DST
8
Bills DST
6
49ers DST
6
