Fantasy Football Week 8: Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 47 51 Dalvin Cook 47 50 Saquon Barkley 44 48 Ezekiel Elliott 39 41 Nick Chubb 34 37 Leonard Fournette 29 32 Le'Veon Bell 28 32 Alvin Kamara 27 30 David Johnson 25 29 Chris Carson 25 27 Todd Gurley 23 25 Aaron Jones 22 24 James Conner 22 24 Derrick Henry 23 23 Marlon Mack 21 22 Mark Ingram 20 21 Josh Jacobs 20 21 Devonta Freeman 17 20 Phillip Lindsay 16 19 Melvin Gordon 14 16 Austin Ekeler 13 15 Sony Michel 13 14 Kerryon Johnson 11 13 Tevin Coleman 11 13 Chase Edmonds 10 12 Royce Freeman 9 12 LeSean McCoy 9 11 Jamaal Williams 9 11 Matt Breida 8 10 James White 6 10 Joe Mixon 8 9 David Montgomery 8 9 Ronald Jones 8 9 Miles Sanders 7 9 Devin Singletary 7 9 Latavius Murray 7 9 Ty Johnson 7 8 Jordan Howard 7 7 Carlos Hyde 7 7 Alexander Mattison 6 6 Tony Pollard 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 31 35 DeAndre Hopkins 29 33 Tyreek Hill 29 32 Chris Godwin 28 32 Julio Jones 27 31 Cooper Kupp 27 31 Amari Cooper 26 30 T.Y. Hilton 22 25 Mike Evans 21 24 Adam Thielen 21 24 Keenan Allen 20 24 Davante Adams 20 23 Tyler Lockett 20 23 Julian Edelman 18 22 Kenny Golladay 18 21 Odell Beckham 17 20 Stefon Diggs 16 19 JuJu Smith-Schuster 14 17 D.J. Chark 12 15 Courtland Sutton 11 15 Brandin Cooks 12 14 Terry McLaurin 11 14 A.J. Green 11 14 Robert Woods 11 14 Allen Robinson 10 14 Tyler Boyd 9 13 Alshon Jeffery 9 12 John Brown 9 12 D.J. Moore 8 12 Calvin Ridley 9 11 Michael Gallup 8 11 Larry Fitzgerald 7 9 Marquise Brown 7 9 Tyrell Williams 6 8 Christian Kirk 5 8 Sterling Shepard 5 8 Jamison Crowder 5 8 Marvin Jones 5 8 Josh Gordon 5 7 Curtis Samuel 5 7 Auden Tate 5 7 Golden Tate 5 7 Robby Anderson 5 7 Marques Valdes-Scantling 5 7 Phillip Dorsett 5 7 Mohamed Sanu 5 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR George Kittle 17 20 Austin Hooper 16 20 Hunter Henry 16 20 Travis Kelce 16 19 Evan Engram 15 18 Darren Waller 14 18 Zach Ertz 14 17 Mark Andrews 9 12 Gerald Everett 7 9

Quarterback

Player 1QB 2QB Lamar Jackson 22 44 Deshaun Watson 22 44 Patrick Mahomes 21 42 Russell Wilson 20 40 Tom Brady 15 30 Aaron Rodgers 14 28 Dak Prescott 13 26 Kyler Murray 12 24 Matt Ryan 11 22 Carson Wentz 9 18 Matthew Stafford 8 16 Jacoby Brissett 8 16

DST