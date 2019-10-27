Fantasy Football Week 8: Updated PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

Seattle (5-2) at Atlanta (1-6)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Russell Wilson (9.6) Matt Schaub (5.4) Chris Carson (9.2) Devonta Freeman (8.8) Tyler Lockett (8.8) Julio Jones (9.5) D.K. Metcalf (6.1) Calvin Ridley (5.85) Jaron Brown (3.7) Austin Hooper (9.5) Seahawks DST (6.4) Falcons DST (5.2)

Denver (2-5) at Indianapolis (4-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -6

Joe Flacco (3.6) Jacoby Brissett (8.1) Phillip Lindsay (8.3) Marlon Mack (8.4) Royce Freeman (7.7) T.Y. Hilton (8.9) Courtland Sutton (7.9) Zach Pascal (5.4) Noah Fant (4.6) Eric Ebron (6.4) Broncos DST (5.0) Jack Doyle (3.8)



Colts DST (7.3)

Tampa Bay (2-4) at Tennessee (3-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Jameis Winston (7.3) Ryan Tannehill (6.8) Ronald Jones (6.9) Derrick Henry (8.6) Peyton Barber (5.8) Corey Davis (7.3) Chris Godwin (9.7) A.J. Brown (5.5) Mike Evans (8.5) Adam Humphries (4.0) Cameron Brate (6.2) Jonnu Smith (4.4) Buccaneers DST (6.1) Titans DST (7.9)

Arizona (3-3-1) at New Orleans (6-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Saints -9.5

Kyler Murray (7.0) Drew Brees (8.5) Chase Edmonds (8.2) Latavius Murray (8.5) Larry Fitzgerald (6.5) Michael Thomas (9.8) Damiere Byrd (2.8) Ted Ginn (3.5) Cardinals DST (5.6) Josh Hill (5.3)



Saints DST (7.8)

Cincinnati (0-7) at L.A. Rams (4-3)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Rams -13

Andy Dalton (4.2) Jared Goff (8.7) Joe Mixon (5.4) Todd Gurley (9.4) Tyler Boyd (6.75) Darrell Henderson (4.8) Alex Erickson (5.0) Cooper Kupp (9.4) Auden Tate (5.1) Robert Woods (8.0) Bengals DST (4.6) Brandin Cooks (6.65)



Gerald Everett (7.0)



Rams DST (9.2)

Philadelphia (3-4) at Buffalo (5-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bills -1.5

Carson Wentz (6.5) Josh Allen (8.4) Miles Sanders (6.7) Frank Gore (6.1) Jordan Howard (5.7) Devin Singletary (5.1) Alshon Jeffery (6.7) John Brown (8.4) Nelson Agholor (2.5) Cole Beasley (5.7) Zach Ertz (7.7) Bills DST (8.1) Dallas Goedert (5.2)



Eagles DST (6.0)





L.A. Chargers (2-5) at Chicago (3-3)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -4

Philip Rivers (6.6) Mitchell Trubisky (3.9) Austin Ekeler (9.1) Tarik Cohen (6.6) Melvin Gordon (7.5) David Montgomery (6.2) Keenan Allen (8.7) Allen Robinson (8.2) Mike Williams (6.2) Anthony Miller (3.6) Hunter Henry (9.0) Taylor Gabriel (2.7) Chargers DST (6.8) Bears DST (7.7)

N.Y. Giants (2-5) at Detroit (2-3-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Lions -7

Daniel Jones (7.1) Matthew Stafford (9.3) Saquon Barkley (9.8) Ty Johnson (8.1) Golden Tate (7.1) J.D. McKissic (5.9) Darius Slayton (4.1) Kenny Golladay (8.1) Evan Engram (8.2) Marvin Jones (6.8) Giants DST (4.2) Danny Amendola (3.4)



T.J. Hockenson (6.1)



Lions DST (6.5)

N.Y. Jets (1-5) at Jacksonville (3-4)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -6

Sam Darnold (6.1) Gardner Minshew (6.4) Le'Veon Bell (9.05) Leonard Fournette (9.3) Jamison Crowder (4.9) D.J. Chark (7.2) Robby Anderson (4.5) Dede Westbrook (6.9) Demaryius Thomas (4.3) Chris Conley (3.0) Jets DST (6.2) Jaguars DST (7.1)

Carolina (4-2) at San Francisco (6-0)



4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5

Kyle Allen (5.5) Jimmy Garoppolo (6.3) Christian McCaffrey (9.7) Tevin Coleman (7.9) D.J. Moore (7.6) Matt Breida (5.2) Curtis Samuel (6.0) Emmanuel Sanders (6.6) Greg Olsen (5.9) Dante Pettis (3.3) Panthers DST (8.2) George Kittle (8.3)



49ers DST (8.5)

Oakland (3-3) at Houston (4-3)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Texans -6.5



Derek Carr (5.6) Deshaun Watson (9.7) Josh Jacobs (8.7) Carlos Hyde (6.8) Tyrell Williams (6.15) Duke Johnson (5.3) Zay Jones (2.9) DeAndre Hopkins (9.9) Darren Waller (8.5) Kenny Stills (7.7) Foster Moreau (4.2) Keke Coutee (4.2) Raiders DST (4.4) Darren Fells (5.5)



Texans DST (8.0)

Cleveland (2-4) at New England (7-0)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -13

Baker Mayfield (5.3) Tom Brady (8.2) Nick Chubb (8.9) James White (8.0) Odell Beckham (7.45) Sony Michel (7.6) Jarvis Landry (5.9) Julian Edelman (9.3) Browns DST (4.8) Phillip Dorsett (6.4)



Mohamed Sanu (5.2)



Patriots DST (9.0)

Green Bay (6-1) at Kansas City (5-2)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Packers -4.5

Aaron Rodgers (8.6) Matt Moore (6.2) Aaron Jones (9.0) LeSean McCoy (7.8) Jamaal Williams (7.3) Damien Williams (6.0) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5.8) Tyreek Hill (9.6) Geronimo Allison (3.8) Mecole Hardman (3.9) Jake Kumerow (2.6) Sammy Watkins (4.8) Jimmy Graham (6.3) Travis Kelce (8.4) Packers DST (7.2) Chiefs DST (5.4)

Miami (0-6) at Pittsburgh (2-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -14.5

Ryan Fitzpatrick (5.9) Mason Rudolph (6.7) Kenyan Drake (6.4) James Conner (9.5) Mark Walton (5.6) Benny Snell (5.0) DeVante Parker (5.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (7.8) Preston Williams (4.4) Diontae Johnson (4.7) Mike Gesicki (4.8) Vance McDonald (6.0) Dolphins DST (3.8) Steelers DST (9.4)

Washington (1-6) at Minnesota (5-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -16