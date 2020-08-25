Peterson and Antonio Gibson took most of the first-team backfield reps at Tuesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of the official team website reports.

We've also seen reports of Bryce Love and J.D. McKissic getting work with the starters, though in Love's case it was partially based on a practice when Peterson had a veteran's day off. The 35-year-old remains the favorite to get the start and the largest share of carries Week 1, but he'll almost certainly be working in a committee -- potentially one where three or four RBs get snaps. Gibson is the upside play for patient fantasy managers, potentially combining size, speed and pass-catching ability in one package. Granted, the rookie doesn't have much experience playing running back, while Peterson is one of the all-time greats at the position.