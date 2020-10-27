Sims caught his lone target for 22 yards in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.
Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) went to IR after a Week 6 loss to the Giants and Isaiah Wright (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game, so Sims started and played 88 percent of the offensive snaps. It didn't turn into much production, but he out-snapped both Dontrelle Inman by 38 snaps and Terry McLaurin by three snaps. That level of usage is bound to regress eventually, and with a Week 8 bye on tap, it's possible this was just a one-week surge.