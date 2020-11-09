Sims caught three of four targets for 110 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants.

Sims worked as the No. 2 WR with 74 percent snap share, while Steven Sims and Isaiah Wright got only 30 percent apiece. Granted, this was with Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) inactive and (Steven) Sims in his first game back from a prolonged absence, so it isn't necessarily clear Cam Sims will maintain the same role for Week 10 at Detroit. It is worth noting that Cam has been highly efficient with his limited chances this year, catching seven of eight targets for 171 yards and a touchdown.