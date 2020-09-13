Haskins completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles. He also gained 17 yards on seven carries.

Haskins completed just 55 percent of his passes and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt against a middling Eagles secondary. He took three sacks on the day but managed to avoid turning the ball over and completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas to begin his team's comeback in the second quarter. All in all, it was a better real-life performance for Haskins than it was for fantasy purposes, and he still doesn't seem likely to produce big fantasy numbers most weeks. This should remain the case next Sunday against the Cardinals.