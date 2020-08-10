Coach Ron Rivera warned reporters not to forget about Barber, Kyle Stackpole of the official team website reports.

A reporter mentioned Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love while discussing the Washington backfield after Derrius Guice was released. Rivera responded by mentioning Barber, who made 23 starts for Tampa Bay the past two seasons but averaged only 3.5 YPC over that stretch. He figures to compete with Adrian Peterson for carries on early downs, while Gibson and J.D. McKissic are more likely to handle passing downs. Love could be an option for a variety of situations, though he's essentially an unknown after missing his 2019 rookie season with a knee injury.