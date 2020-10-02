Anderson (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Anderson managed to play through what was labeled a shin issue Week 3, so there's some reason to hope that he could be available against Baltimore on Sunday. When back to full health, Anderson will provide rotational depth along Washington's defensive line.
