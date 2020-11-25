Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Cowboys, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After back-to-back limited sessions to start the week, Anderson downgraded to a non-participant Wednesday and will miss a second straight game. The 26-year-old's role has taken a major hit following the respective emergencies of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, as he's averaged fewer than 11 defensive snaps per game since Week 4. He'll aim to return in Week 13 against the Steelers.