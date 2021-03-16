Fitzpatrick agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with Washington on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 38-year-old spent the past two seasons in Miami and appeared in nine games during 2020 while completing 69 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions and also rushing for 151 yards and two more scores. Fitzpatrick began last season as the starter for the Dolphins before Tua Tagovailoa took over the job, but the journeyman now is on track to start for Washington in 2021. The Football Team recently cut Alex Smith, and next man up Taylor Heinicke (shoulder) remains wholly unproven despite a solid playoff performance against the Buccaneers. It will be Fitzpatrick's ninth different team as he enters his 17th season in the NFL.
